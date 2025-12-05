Lake Helen First Nation Man Charged with Arson After Occupied Trailer Fire

21-Year-Old Charged with Serious Crime: Arson and Not Caring About Human Life

LAKE HELEN FIRST NATION – NEWS – A 21-year-old man from Lake Helen First Nation has been charged with arson after a fire broke out in a trailer that was being used for recreation late at night.

At about 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2025, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Lake Helen Police Service went to Lake Helen First Nation to put out a fire in a building.

Emergency workers found out that the trailer was being used at the time of the fire. The only person inside was able to get out and only had minor injuries.

Arson Charge: Not Caring About Life

After a joint investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, one person was arrested.

John LINDSTROM-WYNNE, 21, of Lake Helen First Nation, has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with:

Arson – Disregard for Human Life, Section 433(a)

What This Charge Means:

Under Section 433(a) of the Criminal Code, a person commits arson – disregard for human life when they intentionally or recklessly cause damage by fire or explosion to a property knowing that or being reckless as to whether the property is occupied and the fire endangers life.

This is a straight indictable offence .

It carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The charge reflects the serious risk to human life associated with setting fire to an occupied structure.

Court Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing. Police have not released further details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.