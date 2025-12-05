Kenora–Lake of the Woods: Flurries, Gusty Northwest Wind, Deep Freeze Tonight

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Kenora Airport says there is light snow and it is –13.5°C (feels like –19) at 5:00 a.m. CST. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at 8 km/h and will change to the northwest later this morning. The pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising, the humidity is 87%, and the visibility is 16 km. It’s a dry, sharp cold that hurts your fingers and ears.

Today: cloudy with flurries that come and go, and the wind is picking up.

The sky will stay cloudy this afternoon, and there is a 60% chance of flurries. This morning, the winds change to NW at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. This raises the high to –9°C, but it feels more like –20°C. Expect drifting in open areas and slick spots where flurries have covered the ground.

Tonight: colder, a few flakes, and a chance of frostbite

There is a 30% chance of flurries, but clouds will break at times. The northwest wind blows at 20 km/h and gusts up to 40 km/h, which keeps the cold cutting. Low of –22°C and wind chill of –32°C overnight. Frostbite risk: stay inside and cover up.

Weekend: Bright but cold

The NW wind dies down to a light breeze on Saturday, and the temperature rises to 15°C in the morning and 21°C in the afternoon.

It stays clear on Saturday night, with a low of –23°C.

It will be sunny on Sunday, with a high of –16°C. Another clear, very cold night will follow, with a low of –21°C.

What to wear and how to drive

Wear a thermal base layer, a warm mid-layer, and a parka that can stand up to the wind. Put on a toque, insulated mitts, and a neck warmer or balaclava. Also, wear winter boots with good tread. When driving, be on the lookout for drifting in open areas, black ice after dark, and reduced visibility in short flurries. Slow down and leave more space.

Facts about Lake of the Woods

Northwest winds can move narrow flurry streamers between islands, so one shore can see a lot of snow while the next bay stays almost clear. This is a classic example of lake-effect micro-zones.