Highway 17 and Highway 11 Update: December 5 2025

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Highway 17 between Nipigon and Marathon was closed by OPP overnight due to road conditions.

The Alberta Clipper that was aimed at Thunder Bay appears to have shifted north, and the forecast snow amounts were dumped on the region along the north short of Lake Superior.

The highway was closed about midnight and as of 7:00 am according to 511on.ca it is still closed.

If your travel plans include travel on Northern Ontario highways, it would be smart to check road conditions before departing.

Ensure that your vehicle is ready for winter with snow tires, and the supplies you would need if you were to be stuck in the vehicle for an extended time.