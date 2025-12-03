Thunder Bay Weather: Clearing Skies, Bitter Wind Chills, Brighter Thursday

Blustery cold today; very cold tonight; a sunnier, slightly “less cold” Thursday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – It isn’t cold by the mercury in the thermometer, but with the windchille and the humidity it is biting this morning. Warm gloves matter today as does a warm hat.

Its a “Mittens on your Kittens” day today.

At 8:00 a.m. EST, Thunder Bay Airport reports –12.2°C under partly cloudy skies. The wind is WNW at 19 km/h, gusting to 35, making it feel closer to –20. Pressure is 101.4 kPa and rising, humidity is 63%, and visibility is 32 km. It’s a crisp, dry cold this morning across the Lakehead.

Today — Clearing, but the wind bites

Cloud and a 40% chance of flurries early give way to clearing this morning. The wind shifts northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 60, and temperatures hold to a high near –12°C. Expect wind chill near –18 this morning, slipping toward –26 this afternoon. Exposed skin can get uncomfortable fast; limit time outside if you can.

Tonight — Few clouds, harsh wind chills

Skies stay mostly clear with a northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 60 easing to light before morning. The low drops to –20°C with wind chill near –30 and a risk of frostbite. Side streets and bridge decks will refreeze quickly after dark.

Thursday — Sun, then some cloud; a touch less cold

Mainly sunny to start, with increasing cloud late in the morning. Southwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 returns some breeze. The high reaches about –7°C, but the morning wind chill near –28 improves to around –14 by afternoon. Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries Thursday night, low near –16°C.

Friday through Sunday — Quiet stretch

Friday stays cloudy with a high near –8°C, then cloudy periods Friday night with a low near –15°C. Saturday turns sunny with a high near –12°C and a clear, very cold Saturday night near –22°C. Sunday brings more sunny weather and a high near –14°C, with cloudy periods and a 60% chance of flurries Sunday night around –18°C.

What to wear and how to travel

Dress in layers you can seal against the wind: a thermal base, warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant winter jacket. Add a toque, insulated mitts, a neck warmer or balaclava, and winter boots with good tread. If you’re driving tonight or early Thursday, expect black ice in shaded spots and on bridges; slow down and leave extra space.

Lakehead weather trivia

When cold northwest flow dries out over the north shore, lake-effect bands fade fast inland, so it can clear over the city even as a few flurries still brush the shoreline.

