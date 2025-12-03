Thunder Bay Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Following Cybercrime Investigation

Investigation Sparked by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Tip

By NetNewsLedger Staff

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man is facing child pornography-related charges following a months-long cybercrime investigation initiated by a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In July 2025, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) Cyber Crime Unit launched an investigation into suspected accessing and distribution of child sexual abuse material within the city. The case originated from a tip received through the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

Search Warrant Leads to Seizure of Electronic Devices in City’s North End

The investigative efforts culminated in October with a search warrant executed at a residence in Thunder Bay’s north end. Multiple electronic devices were seized during the operation, which led to the arrest of 19-year-old Joshua CASEY-SKEDGEL on December 2, 2025.

Charges include:

Accessing Child Pornography

Possessing Child Pornography

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Online Safety and Community Vigilance

TBPS Urges Parents to Stay Vigilant in Monitoring Online Activity

The TBPS is reminding parents, guardians, and caregivers to be proactive in monitoring their children’s internet activity. The internet can be a dangerous place for youth without proper supervision, and education is key to prevention.

For resources and information on how to talk to children about online safety, or to report suspected exploitation, visit cybertip.ca — Canada’s national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

Additionally, those concerned about their behaviour or thoughts related to child exploitation are encouraged to seek support. The Talking for Change program (talkingforchange.ca), supported by the Ministry of the Solicitor General, offers confidential help for individuals at risk — the first national initiative of its kind in Canada.

Anyone with information that may assist in the ongoing investigation is urged to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

