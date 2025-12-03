Kenora–Lake of the Woods Weather: Fierce Wind Chill, Drifting Snow, 5 cm Thursday

What’s Happening Now — Kenora • Grassy Narrows • Whitedog

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – It is going to feel like Old Man Winter has buckled his seatbelt and is driving hard to pound down the mercury in the thermometer.

At 6:21 a.m. CST, the Kenora Airport reports light snow with drifting snow and –18.9°C (feels –28). The wind is NW 15 km/h gusting 27, pressure 102.1 kPa (rising), humidity 77%, and visibility 24 km. It’s a bitter start—exposed skin will sting quickly.

Today: Blustery, Bitter, and Brief Flurries

Clouds build early with a 30% chance of flurries. Winds NW 20 km/h gusting to 40 become light briefly, then kick back up NW 30 gusting 50 this morning. High –16°C, but wind chill –31 this morning and –25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite—keep trips outside short and covered.

Tonight: Clearing, Colder, and a Wind Shift Before Dawn

A few clouds with NW 20 km/h gusting 40 easing late evening, then south 20 km/h before morning. Low –22°C. Wind chill –25 this evening and near –33 overnight. Frostbite risk: cover face, fingers, and ears if you must be out.

Thursday: Snow Returns, Windy and Less Cold (But Still Harsh)

Mainly cloudy; snow begins in the morning, near 5 cm by day’s end. Winds south 30 km/h gusting to 50 drive drifting and reduced visibility at times. High –11°C, wind chill –31 in the morning moderating to –18 in the afternoon. Frostbite risk continues in the a.m.

Thursday Night to Saturday

Thu night: Cloudy, 40% chance of flurries, low –15°C.

Friday: Cloudy, 30% chance of flurries, high –10°C. Fri night: Clear, low –21°C.

Saturday: Sunny, crisp, high –15°C. Sat night: Clear, low –24°C.

What to Wear & Travel Tips

Layer up with a thermal base, insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant parka. Add a toque, insulated mitts, neck warmer/balaclava, and winter boots with good grip. On the roads, expect hard-packed snow, drifting in open areas, and black ice after dark. Keep lights on, slow down, and leave extra space.

Today’s Records

Historic record high/low for this date were not provided with the observations.

Lake of the Woods Weather Trivia

Northwest winds over the maze of islands can focus narrow flurry “streamers”, giving one shoreline bursts of snow while the next bay stays quiet—classic lake-effect micro-zones.

