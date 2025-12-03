Greenstone–Geraldton Weather Outlook: Brutal Wind Chills, Spot Flurries, Bright Breaks Ahead

Snapshot at 7:13 a.m. EST

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Geraldton Airport is reporting light snow and –17.7°C with a wind chill of –26. The wind is NNW at 13 km/h, pressure sits at 101.1 kPa, humidity is 81%, and visibility is 16 km. It’s a sharp, face-stinging start across the Greenstone region communities.

Tonight and into the rest of the week, there will be some serious wind chill factors – There are no alerts from Environment Canada yet, but that is likely.

Today: Mainly Cloudy, A Few Flurries, Wind Chills That Bite

Skies stay mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40 will make it feel much colder. The temperature falls to about –19°C this morning and then nudges up a touch this afternoon, but the wind chill runs near –29 early and around –23 later on. Exposed skin can get into trouble fast—limit time outdoors and cover up.

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Dangerous Overnight Cold

Clouds thin to a few clouds overnight while northwest winds continue 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperatures plunge to –26°C, and the wind chill drops to –28 this evening and near –38 overnight. That is frostbite-in-minutes territory for exposed skin. If you are travelling, pack a winter kit and keep your phone charged.

Thursday: Sun to Start, Cloud and Flurries Later

Thursday begins sunny, then turns into a mix of sun and cloud with the wind shifting from northwest 20 km/h to southwest 20 km/h in the morning. The high reaches –13°C, but the wind chill is near –37 in the morning before improving to –21 in the afternoon. Frostbite risk remains in the morning hours. Thursday night turns cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a low near –19°C.

Friday: Cloud and On-Off Flurries

Friday stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high near –10°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods, a 60 percent chance of flurries, and a low near –20°C.

What to Wear and How to Travel

Dress in layers you can seal against the wind: a thermal base, a warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant winter jacket. Add a toque, insulated mitts, a neck warmer or balaclava, and insulated boots with good tread. For drivers on Highway 11 and local rural roads, expect blowing snow in open areas, patches of black ice after dark, and longer stopping distances.

Historic Highs and Lows for This Date

Historic records for December 3 in Greenstone/Geraldton were not provided with today’s data.

Greenstone Weather Trivia

Arctic high pressure dropping in from the northwest often brings our clearest skies and coldest nights. When the wind eases after sunset, temperatures tumble fast—open valleys around Geraldton can run a few degrees colder than nearby hills.

META Description (160):

Greenstone–Geraldton: Bitter wind chills and spot flurries today. Low −26 tonight with wind chill near −38. Sun early Thursday, flurries return later. Frostbite risk.