Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Outlook: Old Man Winter Hits the Gas

Current Conditions — 6:00 a.m. CST, Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – It’s a face-stinger to start the day. It is like Old Man Winter has settled in for the duration, and wants to show how he can chill things down.

This morning, the weather station at the Dryden Airport reports –18.9°C with a wind chill of –29 under mainly clear skies. The wind is WNW 18 km/h gusting to 35, pressure 101.8 kPa (rising), humidity 70%, and visibility 16 km. Expect the cold to tighten its grip through the morning.

Today: Sun Breaks, But Bitter and Blustery

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny this afternoon. Winds veer northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50, driving the high to only –17°C. Wind chill –34 this morning and around –29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite—limit time outside and cover up.

Tonight: Clear, Cruel Wind Chills

Clear, turning partly cloudy this evening. Winds NW 30 km/h gusting to 50 become light after midnight. Temperature steady near –21°C. Wind chill –33 this evening, easing to –27 overnight. Frostbite risk continues.

Thursday: Snow Returns Midday

Increasing cloudiness with snow beginning near noon. 2–4 cm expected. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High –12°C with wind chill –32 in the morning, improving to –20 in the afternoon. Frostbite risk in the morning.

Thursday night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries, low –16°C.

Friday & Saturday: Quiet but Cold

Friday: Cloudy, high –11°C.

Friday night: Clearing, low –20°C.

Saturday: Sunny, high –17°C.

Saturday night: Clear, low –26°C.

What to Wear

Go full winter kit: thermal base, insulating mid-layer, wind-resistant parka, toque, insulated mitts, neck warmer or balaclava, and winter boots with good grip. At these wind chills, exposed skin can freeze in minutes.

Road & Outdoor Tips

Blowing snow and drifted lanes in open areas, with black ice after dark. Slow down, keep lights on, and leave extra space. If you’re working outside, rotate indoors often and watch for signs of cold stress.

Historic High/Low for Today

Not provided with this update.

Local Weather Trivia

Northwest winds funnel across Wabigoon Lake and open fields, knocking wind chills down a notch compared to sheltered streets—expect it to feel worse on exposed stretches.

