Tickets Issued to Landlord for Failure to Install Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Thunder Bay – News – An owner of a multi-unit residential building on Walsh Street East has been issued tickets for failing to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as required. The tickets resulted from an investigation after a fire occurred in one of the residential units in November.

Landlords are required to test rental suite smoke and carbon monoxide alarms annually or when there is a change in tenancy. Records are required for these tests and landlords must also provide the manufacturer instructions to tenants for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

“Only working smoke alarms can give you the early warning you need to escape a fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dave Tarini. “Smoke alarm violations will result in a ticket with a set fine of $360 or a Part 3 charge with a fine of up to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.”

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents that it is the law to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms are required to be installed outside any sleeping area if your home has a fuel-fired appliance, a fireplace, or an attached garage. As of January 1, 2026, carbon monoxide alarms will be additionally required to be installed on every level of your home.

If you are renting out rooms to individuals that are not a family, the maximum number of tenants is four, unless approved by the Fire Department.

For more information residents are encouraged to visit: www.thunderbay.ca/fire.