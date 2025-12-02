Thunder Bay Police Designated Truck Route enforcement

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued tickets to drivers violating the City’s Designated Truck Route (DTR).

Monitoring identified some non-compliance with the rules of the road in regards to the DTR.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit was on patrol on Highway 102 (Dawson Road) between Dog Lake Road and Highway 11/17, on November 28, 2025, when 12 trucks were stopped for not using the DTR.

Transport trucks are required to use the DTR within city limits.

The DTR is designed to keep cross-country traffic on major corridors, including Highway 11/17, Highway 61, Harbour Expressway, Main Street, and Island Drive.

Heavy trucks can still access any destination within the city; however, they are expected to travel along the DTR for as long as possible and use the shortest distance on other city streets to reach their final stop.

Signs posted by the Ministry of Transportation and the City mark the approved route.

All trucks must also comply with weight restrictions on streets outside of the DTR.