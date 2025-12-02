Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize Exceeds $2.5 Million Guarantee in Record Time

Thunder Bay, ON – The December Thunder Bay 50/50 is off to an unprecedented start, surpassing its $2.5 million guaranteed grand prize in only five days, an achievement far beyond what organizers anticipated. With momentum like this, the sky’s the limit for what the draw can achieve this month.

This week alone features $200,000 in Early Bird Prizes which includes a $50,000 draw on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thunderbay5050.ca or in person at the Thunder Bay 50/50 Store inside Intercity Shopping Centre. With the holidays approaching, Thunder Bay 50/50 tickets make an ideal gift that gives back.

Ticket packages include:

• $10 for 5 numbers

• $20 for 30 numbers

• $50 for 150 numbers + 50 BONUS numbers = 200 total

• $100 for 500 numbers + 200 BONUS numbers = 700 total

• $250 December-only Special Holiday Package for 1500 numbers + 500 BONUS numbers = 2,000 total (Best Value)