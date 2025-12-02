Red Lake OPP Arrest Suspect in Break and Enter Investigation

(Red Lake, ON) – The Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid Break and Enter and Mischief charges following an investigation within the Municipality of Red Lake.

On November 21, 2025, Red Lake OPP officers received information that initiated a Break and Enter investigation in Cochenour, Ontario. As a result of the investigation, officers identified and arrested one individual.

Cassie Aniceto, 31 years old, of Cochenour, Ontario, has been charged with:

Break and Enter

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The OPP reminds members of the public to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious, non-emergency activity by calling 1-888-310-1122. For emergencies, always call 9-1-1. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.