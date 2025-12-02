Chicago, IL – As shifting economic conditions, remote work flexibility, and rising affordability concerns shape American mobility, new migration trends are defining where individuals and families are choosing to plant long-term roots. According to housing market projections and early 2025 relocation indicators, Americans are continuing to leave high-cost urban centers for regions offering stronger job growth, lower housing prices, and more sustainable lifestyles. In this year’s “Migration Nation: The Top 10 Cities Americans Are Moving To and From in 2025,” Chicago-based real estate attorney Eric Sander provides expert insights into how legal, financial, and policy factors are influencing these patterns nationwide.

A seasoned attorney and partner at Sander Law Offices since 2015, Eric Sander is widely recognized throughout the Chicago region for his experience in residential and commercial transactions, eviction counseling, and complex property law strategy. As both a legal practitioner and trusted industry commentator, Sander’s analysis offers an essential lens on how migration trends impact real estate markets, property owners, and future buyers.

A Nation on the Move: What the 2025 Data Suggests

Early 2025 mobility reports show that Americans continue to move away from coastal high-cost metropolitan hubs and toward mid-sized cities with rising economic opportunity. Cities such as Austin, Raleigh, Tampa, and Columbus lead national inbound lists, while Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco continue to experience outbound migration.

Sander notes that these patterns are heavily influenced by a combination of affordability pressures, tax considerations, and shifting preferences brought on by remote work flexibility.

“People are increasingly prioritizing value,” explains Eric Sander, real estate attorney and partner at Sander Law Offices. “They want cities where their dollars stretch further, where homeownership feels attainable, and where local governance supports long-term stability. Migration trends reflect more than personal preference; they reflect policy outcomes and market realities.”

According to Sander, 2025’s migration shifts are not merely temporary fluctuations but signs of a long-term restructuring of how Americans evaluate quality of life.

Top 10 Cities Americans Are Moving To in 2025

Based on aggregated relocation data from real estate platforms, rental analytics, and moving companies, the most popular inbound cities for 2025 include:

Raleigh, North Carolina Tampa, Florida Austin, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Columbus, Ohio Nashville, Tennessee Phoenix, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Knoxville, Tennessee

These cities share key characteristics: growing job markets, increasing suburban development, relatively affordable housing, and strong business incentives.

“Markets like Raleigh and Tampa offer predictable growth,” says Sander. “Their zoning policies, development strategies, and investment incentives create stable environments for both buyers and investors. These are cities where people feel confident putting down roots.”

Top 10 Cities Americans Are Leaving in 2025

Outbound migration continues to shape markets experiencing housing shortages, tax burdens, and slow recovery from pandemic-era disruptions. The leading outbound cities include:

Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Seattle, Washington Boston, Massachusetts Portland, Oregon Detroit, Michigan Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Minneapolis, Minnesota

While these cities remain cultural and economic powerhouses, their housing challenges and rising living costs continue to make residents reconsider their long-term prospects.

As a Chicago attorney, Eric Sander often sees clients navigating the legal and logistical complexities of leaving or investing within the city. “Chicago has incredible strengths: world-class infrastructure, vibrant neighborhoods, and a unique identity,” Sander says. “However, affordability concerns, property tax strain, and uneven neighborhood development are driving many families to seek alternatives. The challenge is not Chicago’s lack of appeal but the barriers that make staying difficult.”

Legal and Financial Factors Driving 2025 Migration

Sander emphasizes that behind every relocation decision lies a complex web of legal, financial, and regulatory influences. Property taxes, landlord-tenant laws, zoning restrictions, and financing accessibility all play major roles in shaping migration patterns.

Among the top drivers:

Rising Property Taxes in major metropolitan areas

Strict Housing Regulations limiting new construction

Remote Work Permanence enabling broader geographic flexibility

Expanding Corporate Hubs in smaller metro regions

Cost of Living Gaps between legacy cities and emerging markets

“People might assume migration is purely emotional, but the legal and structural landscape matters just as much,” Sander explains. “Regulations determine whether new housing gets built. Tax structures determine long-term affordability. Local governance influences whether a family can envision their future in a city. These factors drive the market just as powerfully as individual preference.”

Eric Sander: A Trusted Legal Voice in a Transforming Marketplace

Born and raised in Illinois, Eric Sander has always had deep roots in the state he serves. He graduated cum laude from Illinois Wesleyan University with a degree in History and a minor in Philosophy, where he also played baseball for four years and was an active member of Phi Gamma Delta. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, graduating cum laude and serving as a Moot Court Advocate.

Before building his real estate practice, Sander worked as a law clerk at Potestivo and Associates, gaining experience in foreclosure prosecution. His drive and discipline were shaped early in life during his years landscaping for the Morton Grove Public Works Department, a job he credits for teaching him the value of physical labor and community service.

In addition to his legal expertise, Sander is deeply committed to community engagement. He volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, coaches youth baseball, basketball, and hockey, and has supported Gigi’s Playhouse. Outside the office, he is a devoted father to his two children, Max and Gwen, and enjoys golfing and spending time with his rescue dog, Cody.

What Migration Trends Mean for Buyers, Sellers, and Property Owners

Sander believes that understanding migration patterns is crucial for anyone making real estate decisions in 2025.

“These trends shape inventory, pricing, investment strategies, and long-term market value,” Sander states. “Whether you are buying, selling, or leasing, you need to understand the movement of people. Mobility is the heartbeat of real estate.”

His firm, Sander Law Offices, advises clients throughout the Chicago area on transactions, property disputes, landlord-tenant law, development issues, and long-term real estate strategy.

