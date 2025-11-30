UPDATE: OPP Investigation of Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian in Longlac

Highway 11 Reopened After Overnight Closure

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Greenstone OPP confirm that Highway 11 between Hearst and Nipigon has fully reopened following a fatal collision investigation that temporarily shut down the roadway for several hours overnight.

17-Year-Old Victim Identified in Tragic Crash

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a pedestrian on Highway 11, near Long Lake #58 First Nation, just west of Longlac.

A 17-year-old individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Editor’s Note: 17 is far too young to be taken from her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.

OPP Continue Investigation; No Charges at This Time

While the Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate, including support from the North West Region’s Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams, no charges have been laid.

Investigators have not yet found evidence supporting any criminal or Highway Traffic Act offences.

Call for Witnesses or Dashcam Footage

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage related to this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be shared via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.