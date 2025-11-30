Kenora & Lake of the Woods (Whitedog, Grassy Narrows): Bitter Cold, Light Flurries, and a Wind Shift Tonight

Sunday Starts Frigid; Wind Turns Southwest Late, More Flurries Possible This Week

KENORA – WEATHER – At 5:00 a.m. CST, Kenora Airport is reporting light snow and –12.0°C. The wind is northwest at 10 km/h with a wind chill near –18. Barometric pressure sits at 102.8 kPa and is steady, with humidity at 91% and visibility around 24 km. It’s one of those mornings where the air bites back the moment you step outside.

Today — Cloudy, A Few Flurries, and a Stubborn Chill

Cloud holds with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Northwest winds increase to near 20 km/h before easing to light this morning. The high only reaches –9°C, but it will feel closer to –22 this morning and about –14 this afternoon. Expect slick patches, especially on open, north–south stretches near Lake of the Woods and on shaded roads in Whitedog and Grassy Narrows.

Tonight — Cloudy, Wind Shifts and Bites

Cloud lingers. The wind becomes southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. The low drops to –15°C, with wind chill around –16 this evening and a sharp –24 overnight. Any daytime salt will have to work hard—bridges, ramps, and side streets will be icy by dawn.

Monday & Tuesday — Cold Holds; On-and-Off Flurries Return

Monday (Dec 1) stays cloudy. Southwest 20 km/h becomes light in the morning. The high near –12°C will still feel like –24 early, improving to about –15 by afternoon. Monday night brings cloudy periods and a low near –15°C.

Tuesday (Dec 2) is cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high near –10°C. Tuesday night trends cloudier with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a deeper low near –19°C.

What to Wear and How to Travel

Layer up with a thermal base, a warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant winter jacket. Add a toque, insulated mitts, a neck warmer, and grippy winter boots—today is all about stopping heat loss from wind. If you’re driving, slow down for black ice after dark and leave extra space on rural routes and near the lake where crosswinds can polish the pavement.

Lake of the Woods Weather Trivia

On a northwest flow, the many islands and channels of Lake of the Woods can squeeze and split the wind, creating narrow “streamers” of flurries that dust one community while the next stays dry.