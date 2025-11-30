Geraldton–Greenstone Sunday Forecast: Cold Grip Tightens, Flurries Possible

Right now Clouds, Flurries

GREENSTONE – WEATHER – Get set for a cloudy Sunday. Snow and chill is setting in as we head into December.

At 6:00 a.m. EST, Geraldton Airport reports –12.3°C under cloudy skies. The pressure is 102.3 kPa, humidity 87%, and winds are calm for the moment. Wind chill eases up when it’s calm, but colder air and wind arrive later this morning. Visibility is 16 km.

Today: Mainly cloudy, wind picks up, bitter wind chill

Skies stay mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. A northwest wind to 20 km/h, gusting 40 develops this morning. The high is –9°C, but it will feel near –25 this morning and around –17 this afternoon. Plan for slick spots and a sharp bite in open areas.

Tonight: Colder and cloudy

Cloudy tonight. Northwest 20 km/h becomes light late this evening. The low is –18°C, with wind chill near –17 this evening, dipping to –26 overnight. Refreeze will be widespread—watch bridges, ramps, and shaded sidewalks.

Monday (Dec 1): Cloudy, a few flurries around, gusty PM wind

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Southwest wind 20 km/h, gusting 40. The high reaches –6°C, but the wind chill is near –26 in the morning and about –13 in the afternoon. Bundle up; exposed skin cools fast.

Monday night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low –17°C.

Tuesday: Bright but frigid, then snow risk at night

A mix of sun and cloud with a high near –11°C.

Tuesday night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow, low –18°C.

What to wear (and carry)

Go with a thermal base layer, warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant winter jacket. Add a toque, insulated mitts, and winter boots with good grip. A neck gaiter helps when the wind turns northwest. If you’re driving, pack a small winter kit (scraper, brush, gloves, booster cables).

Historic high & low for this date

Historic records for November 30 were not provided in the data supplied.

Greenstone weather trivia

On northwest winds, shallow moisture can spin up quick flurry bursts along the Highway 11 corridor—one stretch gets dusted while the next stays gray and dry.