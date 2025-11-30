Dryden & Vermilion Bay: Wind-Driven Chill, Spot Flurries, and a Deep Freeze Ahead

A Quick Look at Sunday Morning

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden Airport says it’s snowing lightly and the temperature is -10.9°C at 6:00 a.m. CST. The barometric pressure is 102.7 kPa, the humidity is 85%, and a west-northwest wind of about 8 km/h is making it feel like -16. You can see about 16 kilometres. It’s a classic late November day: grey, cool, and ready to bite skin that is exposed.

Today: Cloudy with a few flurries and a strong wind from the northwest.

There is a 30% chance of flurries, so expect mostly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h this morning, with gusts up to 40 km/h. This keeps the temperature at a high of –10°C. This morning, the wind chill will feel more like –23, and this afternoon, it will feel more like –18. There will be times when the wind will polish the roads and make them slick, so give yourself more room to stop.

Tonight: Clouds stay, wind slows down, and it gets colder.

The weather stays cloudy as the winds die down to 20 km/h from the west and then become light near midnight. The low drops to –15°C, and the wind chill makes it feel like –24°C at night. Any wet spots will freeze again, especially on bridges, ramps, and side streets that are in the shade.

Monday, December 1: Windy in the southwest, still cold

The sky is still cloudy. A southwest wind of about 20 km/h brings back the cold, with a high of –12°C. In the morning, the wind chill is about –24, but by the afternoon, it drops to about –18. Even though the winds are lighter than they were on Sunday, it’s still a face-stinger.

Cold Holds on Monday Night and Tuesday; Flurries Are Coming

Times when it’s cloudy Take the temperature down to –17°C on Monday night. It will stay cloudy on Tuesday, with a high of about –11°C. By Tuesday night, the clouds will get thicker, and there is a 60% chance of flurries and a sharper low near –20°C.

What to Wear and Tips for the Road

Put on a thermal base layer, a warm mid-layer, and a winter jacket that won’t let the wind through. Put on a toque, warm mittens, and winter boots that have good traction. Those northwest winds are a lot easier to deal with when you wear a neck warmer. If you’re driving, slow down on open highways and be ready for black ice after dark. Salt and sun won’t help much at these temperatures.

Fun Facts About Dryden Weather

When there are cold northwest flows, shallow moisture can spin up narrow flurry bands that dust one part of town while the other stays dry. This is a prairie-style “surprise” that comes and goes quickly.