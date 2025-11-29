Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman, Nicole Romano

Missing Person

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Nicole Romano, 43, was last seen on November 24 around noon near Ontario and John Streets.

Description and Clothing Details Released

Nicole is 5’7”, approximately 175 lbs, with light red shoulder-length hair, green eyes, and freckles. She was wearing a cream hoodie, dark pants, white running shoes with writing on them, and carrying a blue backpack.

How to Help

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

