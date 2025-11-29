Pedestrian Struck by Transport Truck on Long Lake First Nation; Highway 11 Closed Between Hearst and Nipigon

Highway 11 Deadly Again

LONGLAC – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone Detachment is looking into a deadly crash between a transport truck and a pedestrian near Longlac.

Greenstone OPP and emergency services were called to Highway 11 on Long Lake First Nation, west of Longlac, on Friday, November 28, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m. after reports of a bad collision.

The North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement and Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams also sent specialized units to the scene.

One person died, and Highway 11 was closed.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where the individual later died

As of the most recent update, Highway 11 is still closed between Hearst and Nipigon while police look into the matter.

At this time, no more information has been made public, including the name of the person who died.

OPP Looking for information and video footage

The OPP wants people who may have seen the crash or have dash-cam or other video from the area around the time of the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

People who want to stay anonymous can send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

NetNewsLedger would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.