Thunder Bay: Brisk Northwesterly, Bright Spells, and Powerful Early Winter Wind Chill

Friday, November 28 — Clearing this morning, cold all day

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It’s brisk out there this morning—put mittens on your kittens before letting them out. Winter appears to have settled in, after the somewhat less snow that predicted here in the city, that cold this morning seems somewhat colder without that blanket of snow.

At 6:00 a.m. EST, Thunder Bay Airport reports –9.9°C under mostly cloudy skies. Wind is NW 21 km/h gusting 30 (wind chill –18), pressure 102.6 kPa and rising, humidity 69%, and visibility 24 km.

Cloud breaks push in through the morning with a mix of sun and cloud and clearing. The NW wind increases to 30 km/h gusting 50, becoming light early this afternoon. High –6°C, with wind chill near –17 this morning and around –12 this afternoon. The UV index 1 (low).

Tonight — Very cold under a few clouds

A few clouds, wind up to 15 km/h, and a low near –16°C. Wind chill about –14 this evening, falling to –20 overnight. Expect refreeze on sidewalks, parking lots, and bridges.

Saturday — Seasonably cold, small flurry risk at night

A mix of sun and cloud, light wind up to 15 km/h, and a high near –7°C. Wind chill –22 in the morning, easing to –11 in the afternoon. Saturday night: cloudy periods, 30% chance of flurries, low –15°C.

Sunday — A few flakes possible

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries, high –9°C. Sunday night: cloudy periods, 30% flurries, low –19°C.

What to wear & road tips

Layer up: thermal base, insulating mid-layer, wind-resistant jacket, toque and insulated gloves. Choose grippy, waterproof boots—there’ll be black ice and slippery spots in places. Drivers: expect crosswinds on exposed routes today and a refreeze as areas with salt may have melted during the day and will refreeze tonight; leave extra stopping room.