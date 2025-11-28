Prince Arthur’s Landing Ice Rink Opens December 1 2025

Thunder Bay – LIVING – A sure sign that winter is upon us. The Prince Arthur’s Landing ice rink at Marina Park officially opens for the season on Monday, Dec. 1, operating daily from 12 pm to 9 pm. Residents and visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to enjoy outdoor skating at the waterfront every day of the week throughout the winter months.

The Water Garden Pavilion Lodge will be open for public use from 11 am to 9 pm daily, providing access to indoor washroom facilities, lockers, and benches. Skating aids will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to the rink this winter season,” says Catherine Wilson, Community & Event Development Coordinator. “This space brings our community together in a truly meaningful way—from families sharing their first skate to neighbours reconnecting by the outdoor fireplace. It’s a place where winter feels brighter, and we’re excited to see it come alive again.”

Skaters are encouraged to come prepared and dress for the weather. Outdoor lighting, music, and the fireplace will enhance the outdoor skating experience.

For more information, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/outdoorrinks.