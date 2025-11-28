Kenora & Lake of the Woods: Sharp Cold, Early Flurries, Clearing by Afternoon

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk Update — Friday, November 28, 2025

KENORA – WEATHER – It sure feels like old man winter has settled into the region. It’s a crisp start around Lake of the Woods this morning. The forecast is a winter weather one for sure!

At 6:00 a.m. CST, Kenora Airport reports light snow and –12.2°C, feeling like –19 in a north wind near 13 km/h. The barometric pressure is 103.1 kPa and rising, humidity sits at 84%, and visibility is 24 km. It’s the kind of morning that reminds you why mitts weren’t invented just for looks.

Today — Mix of Sun and Cloud, Flurries Fading, Cold Air in Charge

Expect a 30% chance of flurries early, then clearing this afternoon as the cold air settles in. Winds trend north near 20 km/h early, becoming light by mid-morning. The high reaches –8°C, but it will feel near –18 this morning and around –11 this afternoon. Roads will improve as skies brighten, but shaded stretches and bridge decks will stay slick.

Tonight — Increasing Cloud and a Deep Freeze

Skies cloud over this evening with a light breeze up to 15 km/h. The low drops to –14°C, with wind chill near –17 overnight. Any melt from the afternoon sun will refreeze quickly—watch for black ice by daybreak.

Weekend — Cool and Quiet, With Spot Flurries

Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud and a 30% chance of late-day flurries, light winds, and a high near –7°C. Saturday night holds cloudy periods and a 30% flurry chance, dipping to –15°C. Sunday stays mixed sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries and a high near –11°C, before another –15°C under partly cloudy skies Sunday night. It’s a steady late-November pattern: dry stretches, occasional flakes, and firm cold.

What to Wear & Travel Tips

Layer up with a thermal base, a warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant parka. Add a toque, insulated mitts, and winter boots with good traction; a neck warmer helps in the morning wind. If you’re driving, give yourself extra stopping room and expect refreeze after sunset, especially on rural routes and bridge decks.

Today’s Historic Extremes

Historic high and low temperatures for November 28 in Kenora were not provided with the observations. Today’s values fit a typical late-November cold snap for the region.

Lake of the Woods Weather Trivia

Thousands of islands funnel and split the low-level winds here. On a northerly flow, that steering can briefly squeeze out extra flurry bands in one bay while the next bay sits calm and clear.