Dryden & Vermilion Bay: Sharp Cold, Light Flurries, Bright but Frigid Weekend

Old Man Winter Settles In

Dryden – WEATHER – Old man winter has shoved his way into his winter snow throne. It is chilly today, and it will stay that way for the next week.

At 6:29 a.m. CST, Dryden Airport reported light snow and –12.1°C. The wind is W 8 km/h with a wind chill of –17, humidity 81%, pressure 103.0 kPa (rising), and visibility 16 km. It’s a crisp, biting start, and the pattern looks set to stick around.

Today — Mostly Cloudy, A Few Flurries, Still Bitter

Expect it mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becomes light early this morning. The high climbs to –8°C, but it will feel near –20 this morning and around –13 this afternoon. Shaded roads and bridge decks stay slick.

Tonight — Partly Cloudy, Deep Freeze

Partly cloudy with wind up to 15 km/h. Low –14°C, wind chill near –17. Watch for black ice as any daytime moisture refreezes.

Saturday — Sun Peeks Out, Air Stays Arctic

Mainly sunny, wind up to 15 km/h, high –8°C. Wind chill –17 in the morning, easing to –11 by afternoon.

Saturday night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of flurries, low –16°C.

Sunday — A Few Flakes Around

Mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries, high –12°C.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –15°C.

What to Wear & Road Tips

Go with a thermal base, insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant winter jacket. Add a toque, insulated mitts, and grippy winter boots. Drivers: leave extra room for stopping and expect refreeze after dark, especially on bridges and open stretches.

Today’s Stats Recap

Temp: –12.1°C • Wind: W 8 km/h (becoming N 20 then light) • Wind chill: –17 (to –20 this morning) • Humidity: 81% • Pressure: 103.0 kPa (rising) • Visibility: 16 km