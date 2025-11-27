OPP Charge Two Individuals Following Sexual Assault Investigation in Gillies Township

Alberta Residents, Formerly of Thunder Bay, Facing Multiple Offences; Police Seek Additional Information

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid several charges following an investigation into reported sexual offences that occurred between 2020 and 2022 in Gillies Township, located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Thunder Bay.

The investigation began on August 18, 2025, after police received information regarding allegations involving individuals under the age of 16.

Charges Laid

As a result of the OPP investigation:

Greg LEITERMAN, 73, of Wetaskiwin County, Alberta (formerly of Thunder Bay)

Has been charged with:

Two counts – Sexual Interference (Criminal Code s.151)

Two counts – Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 (Criminal Code s.271, involving a person under 16)

Marilyn LEITERMAN, 63, of Wetaskiwin County, Alberta (formerly of Thunder Bay)

Has been charged with:

Three counts – Assault (Criminal Code s.266)

Both individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on December 10, 2025.

Possible Penalties Upon Conviction

While the outcome of any case is determined by the courts, the Criminal Code outlines the following maximum penalties for the offences charged:

Sexual Interference (s.151)

Mandatory minimum : Up to 1 year imprisonment (depending on circumstances)

Maximum penalty: 14 years imprisonment

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 (s.271 with aggravating factor)

Same penalty range as above, with sentencing courts required to consider the age of the victim, trust/authority dynamics, and community safety.

Assault (s.266)

Maximum penalty: Up to 5 years imprisonment (indictable) or lesser penalties if prosecuted summarily.

Sentencing decisions consider the circumstances of the offence, criminal history, impact on victims, and aggravating factors identified by law.

Police Seeking Additional Information

The OPP is asking anyone who may have further information, or who believes they may have been affected in a similar situation, to contact the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment at 1‑888‑310‑1122.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477 (TIPS).

Please reference Police Incident #RM25190763 when calling.

Support Available for Victims

Victims of sexual offences are not alone. Local supports include: