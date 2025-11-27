Kenora & Lake of the Woods: Bitter NW Wind, On-and-Off Flurries Into the Weekend

Cold Push Today, Brighter Friday Morning, Then Back to Cloud

Kenora – Weather – At 5:33 a.m. CST, the Kenora Airport reports light snow and –6.5°C with a wind chill of –13. The barometric pressure is 102.7 kPa and rising, humidity is 85%, and a north-northwest wind near 18 km/h, gusting to 28 is keeping cheeks stung. Visibility is a clear 32 km, but bursts of flurries will still blur the view at times.

Today — Mainly Cloudy, Frequent Flurries, Wind Bites

Expect a 60% chance of flurries through the day under mainly cloudy skies. The northwest wind increases to 20 km/h with gusts to 40, holding the high near –6°C. It will feel closer to –19 this morning and about –13 this afternoon. Open stretches and lakeside roads will be the draftiest; watch for quick drops in visibility in the stronger flurry bands.

Tonight — Still Cloudy, A Few Flurries, Cold Wind Chill

Skies stay cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. The northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 keeps the low near –13°Cfeeling closer to –20 overnight. Any damp patches will refreeze—expect black ice on bridges, ramps, and parking lots by daybreak.

Friday — A Little Sun to Start, Then Seasonably Cold

Cloud breaks to sunshine in the morning before clouds drift back. Winds ease up to 15 km/h and the high is near –7°C. Morning wind chill dips to –19, improving to about –12 in the afternoon. Friday night turns cloudy again with a 30% chance of flurries and a low near –11°C.

Saturday and Sunday — Mostly Cloud, Light Flurry Chances

Saturday trends cloudy with a high near –9°C and a 30% flurry chance returning at night, low –15°C. Sunday stays cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, high near –10°C, before a colder –17°C under cloudy skies at night. It’s a locked-in late-November pattern: cold days, colder nights, and occasional flakes.

What to Wear & Road Tips

Dress in layers you can adjust: start with a thermal base, add a warm mid-layer, and top it with a wind-resistant jacket. A toque, insulated gloves, and a neck gaiter will make the wind much easier to handle. Choose grippy, waterproof boots for frosty sidewalks and evening refreeze. If you’re driving, leave extra stopping room and expect crosswinds on exposed stretches and slick spots after dark.

Lake of the Woods Weather Trivia

A steady northwest flow funnels between islands and headlands, squeezing out extra flurries and gusts—why one bay can see a quick burst of snow while the next sits calm and grey.