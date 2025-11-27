Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather: Flurries, Northwest Wind, and Deep Overnight Cold

Weather in Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Flurries, a northwest wind, and very cold temperatures overnight. Light snow and a temperature of -7.9°C, with a wind chill of -12. The pressure is 102.5 kPa, the humidity is 87%, the wind is coming from the NW at 8 km/h, and the visibility is 16 km.

DRYDEN – WEATHER – The forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay is calling for it cloudy skies with a 60% chance of snow.

A northwest wind of 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h will make it feel cold. High: 7°C, with a wind chill of around 18°C at times. In stronger flurry bursts, visibility may drop for a short time.

Tonight: There is a 30% chance of flurries and cloudy skies. NW 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40. Tonight, the temperature will drop to -13°C with a wind chill of -15°C. It will be close to -20°C overnight. There will be black ice on bridges, ramps, and side streets.

Friday: The morning will be clear, but the rest of the day will be bright and cold. Wind speeds of up to 15 km/h. High: 9°C. Wind chill was -19 in the morning, but it got better to about -14 in the afternoon.

Friday night: There will be some clouds and a 30% chance of flurries. The temperature will be low at –13°C.

Saturday: It will be cloudy and the high will be -9°C.

Saturday night: There will be some clouds and a 30% chance of snow. The low will be -15°C.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of flurries. The high will be -11°C.

Sunday night: Some clouds, low of -18°C.

What to wear and how to drive: Wear a thermal base layer, an insulating mid-layer, and a jacket that can handle the wind. Also, wear a toque and insulated gloves. Boots that are waterproof and have good grip are helpful on icy sidewalks. If you’re driving early in the morning or late at night, slow down and look for open highways with slick, wind-polished spots.