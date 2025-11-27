City Roads Crews Respond Snowfall and Wind-Driven Drifts in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay received an average of approximately 5 centimetres of fresh snow, accompanied by strong winds that caused drifting in some areas. City Roads crews are actively responding to road and sidewalk conditions.

Priority Road Clearing Underway

City road crews began clearing priority routes—including arterial, collector, and transit corridors—at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews remained out throughout the day to maintain safe conditions for motorists. Residential street plowing has not yet started and will only be initiated if snowfall accumulation or conditions require it.

Sidewalk and Trail Clearing

Sidewalk plowing along arterial, collector, and core-area routes also started at 9:00 a.m. Crews are prioritizing high-traffic pedestrian areas first. Residential sidewalk and trail clearing will begin once priority routes are completed.

Salting and Sanding Operations

Sanding and salting crews began work Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m., continuing operations throughout the storm. As of this morning, focus remains on arterial and transit routes. Residential sanding will start after those routes have been fully treated.

Winter Parking Regulations Now in Effect

Residents are reminded that winter route restrictions and the City’s annual calendar parking regulations came into effect at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26. These regulations help ensure snowplows can safely and effectively clear streets.