Thunder Bay Weather Update – Winter Storm Warning Continues

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk – 5:20 AM EST, Wednesday, November 26, 2025

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the City of Thunder Bay this morning as a storm system continues to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow to the region.

Travel conditions, especially on area highways, are expected to be challenging to hazardous through today and tonight.

Rural school buses in Thunder Bay are cancelled this morning.

Current Conditions – Thunder Bay Airport (6:00 AM)

Temperature: -2.7°C (Wind chill: -9)

Condition: Light snow and drifting snow

Pressure: 100.7 kPa (falling)

Humidity: 84%

Wind: N 23 km/h, gusting 43 km/h

Visibility: 4 km

Snow and blowing snow are already reducing visibility across parts of the city, and conditions are expected to worsen as winds strengthen through the morning.

Winter Storm Warning Details

Warning area: City of Thunder Bay

Event type: Winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow

What:

Total snowfall amounts: 10 to 20 cm

Visibility: Significantly reduced in heavy snow and blowing snow, at times near zero

When:

Continuing today (Wednesday) and ending tonight

Additional Information:

Strong northerly and northwesterly winds will increase this morning, with gusts up to 70 km/h. These winds, combined with fresh snow, will lead to widespread blowing snow, drifting, and very poor visibility—especially in open and exposed areas.

Travel will likely be challenging, and brief whiteout conditions are possible.

Today and Tonight

Today – Wednesday, November 26

Weather: Snow and blowing snow

Snowfall: Additional 5 to 10 cm

Wind: Northwest 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h

High: -3°C

Wind chill: Near -13°C

Expect periods of heavier snow and frequent gusts that will reduce visibility, particularly along highways and open stretches near Lake Superior.

Tonight – Wednesday Night

Weather: Periods of snow

Blowing snow: Blowing snow this evening, local blowing snow overnight

Wind: Northwest 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h

Low: -7°C

Wind chill: Near -15°C

Conditions slowly begin to improve overnight, but slick roads, drifting snow, and poor visibility will remain a concern into Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast into the Weekend

Thursday, November 27

Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries

Wind northwest 30 km/h, gusting to 50

High: -4°C, wind chill near -16°C

Thursday Night:

Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries

Low: -14°C

Friday, November 28

A mix of sun and cloud

High: -7°C

Friday Night:

Cloudy periods

Low: -13°C

Saturday, November 29

A mix of sun and cloud

High: -8°C

Saturday Night:

Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries

Low: -13°C

Sunday, November 30

Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries

High: -9°C

Sunday Night:

Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries

Low: -17°C

Colder, more stable weather settles in behind the storm, but wind chills and occasional flurries will keep it feeling very wintry.

Travel Advisory – Highways and Local Roads

With snow, blowing snow, and strong winds, travel in and around Thunder Bay today will likely be difficult, especially on:

Highway 11/17 in and out of the city

Rural and exposed roadways

Overpasses and open stretches where drifting is common

Drivers should:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination

Keep headlights on and increase following distance

Be prepared for sudden drops in visibility due to blowing snow

Carry a winter emergency kit in their vehicle

For the latest highway conditions, closures, and incidents, visit:

This service provides up-to-date road information for highways across Ontario.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger for further updates from the Weather Desk as this winter storm continues to impact Thunder Bay.