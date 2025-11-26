Thunder Bay Weather Update – Winter Storm Warning

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk – 4:00 PM EST, Tuesday November 25, 2025

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the City of Thunder Bay as a powerful system closes in on northwestern Ontario. A winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow is expected to impact the city tonight through Wednesday night, bringing hazardous travel and possible disruptions to transportation and services.

Current Conditions – Thunder Bay Airport (4:00 PM)

Temperature: 0.4°C

Condition: Mostly cloudy

Pressure: 101.3 kPa (falling)

Humidity: 70%

Wind: NNE 10 km/h

Visibility: 32 km

It’s a calm but chilly late afternoon with mainly cloudy skies and light northeasterly winds. Conditions will begin to deteriorate later this evening as the storm approaches.

Storm Details

Warning Area: City of Thunder Bay

Event Type: Winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow

What:

Total snowfall: 10 to 20 cm by late Wednesday night

Visibility: Significantly reduced in heavy snow and blowing snow, at times near zero

Winds: Strong northerly to northwesterly gusts up to 70 km/h

When:

Tonight (Tuesday): Cloudy, with snow and local blowing snow beginning near midnight Snow amount around 5 cm overnight Winds increasing from the north 30 km/h, gusting to 50 Low near -4°C , wind chill around -11

Wednesday, Nov 26: Snow and blowing snow throughout the day Additional 5 to 10 cm of snow Strong NW winds 40 km/h, gusting to 70 High near -3°C , feeling closer to -13 with the wind chill

Wednesday Night: Periods of snow continue North wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 Temperature steady near -4°C , wind chill near -13



Extended Outlook

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries , high -5°C .

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of flurries, low -14°C .

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high -7°C .

Friday Night: Cloudy periods, low -13°C.

Colder but calmer conditions settle in behind the storm for the end of the week.

Travel & Safety

Expect snow-covered and icy roads , drifting snow, and sudden drops in visibility.

Travel will likely be challenging ; consider postponing non-essential trips and outdoor activities until road and weather conditions improve.

Prepare for possible disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities as winds strengthen.

If you must travel, slow down, allow extra time, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Wardrobe Tips

For tonight and Wednesday:

Insulated winter jacket or parka

Hat, scarf/neck warmer, and insulated gloves or mitts

Waterproof winter boots with good traction

Extra layers if you’ll be outside in the wind for more than a few minutes

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger and official alerts for updates as this winter storm moves through Thunder Bay.