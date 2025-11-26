Thunder Bay Cybercrime Investigation Leads to Child Pornography Charges Against Three Men

Electronic Devices Seized in North-End Search



THUNDER BAY – CRIME – A cybercrime investigation launched by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) in March has resulted in charges against three Thunder Bay residents for accessing and possessing child pornography.

The TBPS Cyber Crime Unit began investigating the suspected online activity involving the distribution and accessing of child pornography earlier this year.

This investigation culminated in June with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the city’s north end, where multiple electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

The digital evidence gathered led officers to identify three individuals connected to the illegal content. Police requested that the suspects voluntarily turn themselves in.

On November 25, all three complied and were arrested without incident.

Accused and Charges:

Richard JACOB , 19 Charged with: Accessing Child Pornography (Section 163.1(4.1), Criminal Code) Penalty: Up to 10 years imprisonment upon conviction by indictment.

Reuben Dennis JAMES , 46

Dakota Allan PELLY , 28 Each charged with: Accessing Child Pornography (Section 163.1(4.1)) Possession of Child Pornography (Section 163.1(4)) Penalty: For possession, up to 10 years in prison; for accessing, also up to 10 years, both considered serious indictable offences.



All three individuals have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Community Caution and Online Safety

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to emphasize the importance of digital vigilance and parental engagement. Children’s online activities can be vulnerable to exploitation, and community awareness remains one of the strongest tools in prevention.

Police Urge Vigilance and Promote Online Safety Resources

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s official tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. It also offers guidance and support for parents and caregivers.

Additionally, Talking for Change (www.talkingforchange.ca), a national prevention resource developed with support from Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General, provides confidential help to individuals who may be at risk of offending. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to prevent child sexual exploitation before it occurs.

How to Help

If you have information that may assist in this investigation, please contact:

Detective Constable Joel Manherz

TBPS Cyber Crime Unit: (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115

Or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers:

