KI Calls on Federal Government to Respect Indigenous Child Welfare and Constitutional Rights

Without Stable Funding, KIDO Faces an Uncertain Future

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Published on November 26, 2025

KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG (KI), ONTARIO – Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), a self-governing First Nation in northwestern Ontario, is very worried about the federal government’s decision to only give a two-year extension to its Fiscal Relationship Agreement (FRA) for KIDO (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Dibenjikewin Onaakonikewin)—KI’s family law based on Anishinaabe principles and self-determination.

Federal officials told KIDO on November 18, 2025, that they would only get a short-term, two-year extension, even though KI had asked for a four-year term.

This was after almost a year of negotiations.

Leadership in the community say this choice makes it harder for KI to plan for the future, which could lead to losing staff, unstable services, and, in the end, the health of children, teens, and families in the community.

Chief Donny Morris says, “Our kids, our laws, and our future are at stake. We have shown that a community-driven, Indigenous-led approach can change lives. The instability of federal funding now threatens to put out this beacon of hope and undermine the very foundation of our agreement with Canada“.

“Canada has taken the rug out from under us,” stated Chief Morris.

KIDO started on April 1, 2023, after the signing of a trilateral Coordination Agreement.

It is based on Anishinaabe law, language, and Elders. The initiative was started to provide culturally appropriate support for KI children and families outside of colonial systems.

This is based on the Right to Self-government, guaranteed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth, and families (Bill C-92).

KIDO has done well so far, but KI’s leaders say that the lack of multi-year funding makes it hard to keep up the momentum or make sure that care continues. The short-term deal makes it hard to plan ahead, hire new people, and provide high-quality services in the spirit of self-determination.

KIDO Director MaryEllen Thomas said, “We urge leaders to listen to our success stories and see how powerful Indigenous law can be when it is used by Indigenous people.”

Thomas adds, “Reconciliation needs more than just words; it needs real money. We can make sure that what we’ve built never falls apart, because reconciliation is not something you break”.

A Bigger Problem: National Child Welfare Reform Isn’t Going Anywhere

KI’s frustration is a sign of a larger national worry about how slowly First Nations child welfare reform is moving. In Parliament, NDP MP Lori Idlout criticized the Liberal government for not meeting with the National Children’s Chiefs Commission (NCCC), which was set up to help First Nations people reform child welfare.

The government has not yet met with the NCCC to work out a national agreement, even though a tribunal ordered Canada to come up with a plan to end discrimination against First Nations children by December 22, 2025. Instead, officials have tried to force a deal about child welfare that was made with Ontario Chiefs on all First Nations without talking to them first.

MP Idlout said, “This government doesn’t understand that what works for First Nations in Ontario is very different from what works for First Nations in other parts of the country.” “The government is being disrespectful to the National Children’s Chiefs Commission by not considering any other options.”

The NCCC wants a national approach to child welfare reform that takes into account the unique needs and voices of Indigenous Nations in every region. Critics say that not working with this group shows a pattern of exclusion and a lack of respect for the spirit of partnership.

Idlout said, “It’s disappointing to see the Liberal Minister continue to discriminate against First Nations children while New Democrats work hard in Parliament.” “I will always speak up for Indigenous kids to get the care they need.”

A Call to Keep the Crown’s Promises

KI knows what Canada needs to do next: keep its promises and treat Indigenous laws and institutions with the same respect as any other provincial or federal system. The short-term approach that is being used right now goes against the promises made in both the Act and Section 35.

Chief Morris said, “KIDO is not just about providing services; it’s also about going back to who we are as a people.” Stable, long-term investment must respect our right to care for our children in the way we want. Not doing anything less than that is not reconciliation; it is going back.

KI’s message to Canada is one that is heard all over the country: Real reconciliation must be based on respect for each other, a long-term commitment, and the recognition of Indigenous Nations as legitimate governments, not just temporary service providers.