4 tips for sending money internationally

Sending money abroad doesn’t have to be a hassle. With a few tips, you can keep costs under control, avoid delays, and make things easier for the person receiving the funds. Let’s walk through a good way to approach your next transfer.

1) Compare the real cost, not just the rate

A strong exchange rate can be misleading if fees reduce the final amount. The simplest test is this: check how much your recipient will actually receive for the same Canadian dollar amount across a couple of services. For a quick reality check on pricing and delivery times, many Canadians review options to send money from Canada to the Philippines and compare providers side by side.

Rates move during the day, and small swings add up on larger transfers. If your provider offers rate alerts or lets you lock a rate briefly, use that feature for predictability. It’s especially helpful when you’re budgeting a set monthly amount.

Also pay attention to thresholds. Some services reduce fees above a certain amount; others charge extra for faster delivery. Match your urgency and amount to the fee tier that makes the most sense for you.

2) Match the delivery to what your recipient needs

The best method is the one your recipient can access easily. Bank deposit works well if they manage money online and don’t need cash. Cash pick‑up is useful when in‑person collection makes their day simpler. In places where mobile wallets are common, a wallet transfer can be quick and convenient.

Think beyond price. Are there pick‑up points near home or work? Do opening hours fit their schedule? If they live outside major cities, check coverage so they don’t have to travel far.

One small step saves time: share reference numbers and ID requirements before you confirm. When both sides know what to expect, pick‑up or deposit tends to happen without friction.

3) Keep security and clarity front and center

Choose providers that show fees, rates, and timing before you confirm, and always look for companies regulated in the countries involved and using strong protections.

Names and account numbers must match exactly because even minor errors can cause returns or delays. If you’re paying a new account, start with a small transfer to make sure everything works.

Also, it is a good idea to keep your records like transaction IDs and confirmation emails to make follow‑ups faster and export statements to help you track your budget over time.

4) Balance speed and cost without stress

Sometimes you need funds to arrive today; other times, tomorrow is fine. Card‑funded transfers often land faster but cost more. Bank transfers can be cheaper with a slightly longer wait. Some mid‑speed options offer a sensible balance for routine remittances.

Plan for regular payments—rent, tuition, bills—by scheduling transfers a couple of days ahead. That simple habit can help you avoid express fees. If you often send, check for loyalty tiers or volume discounts; small savings accumulate across the year.

Stay close to status updates. Notifications that money is in transit or ready for pick‑up reassure both sides. If something looks off, contact support promptly.

International transfers work best when you compare the true cost, tailor the delivery to your recipient, and protect each transaction with simple security habits.