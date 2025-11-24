Thunder Bay OPP say Highway 11/17 stop led to K9 search, vehicle seizure, and $600,000 in street drugs

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: Regional Crime Report

Date: November 20, 2025

SHUNIAH, Ont. — Members of the Thunder Bay OPP have charged two people after a Highway 11/17 traffic stop turned up a large quantity of suspected drugs.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, officers stopped a vehicle within the Municipality of Shuniah. The OPP Canine Unit and the Thunder Bay OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attended. After a search, police say they found what appeared to be methamphetamine and cocaine, Canadian currency, and trafficking paraphernalia. The vehicle was seized.

Seized (approximate quantities)

5 kilograms suspected cocaine

816 grams suspected methamphetamine

$860 Canadian currency

Police estimate the total street value at about $600,000.

Accused and Charges

Mark Ray CHRISTIE, 59, of Etobicoke

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking — Cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking — Methamphetamine (CDSA s.5(2))

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance — Cocaine (CDSA s.5(1))

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance — Methamphetamine (CDSA s.5(1))

Christine BEAUMONT, 59, of Cookstown

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking — Cocaine (CDSA s.5(2))

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking — Methamphetamine (CDSA s.5(2))

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance — Cocaine (CDSA s.5(1))

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance — Methamphetamine (CDSA s.5(1))

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing and have been remanded to the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Note: The charges have not been proven in court. The accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What the Charges Mean — and Possible Penalties

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (CDSA s.5(1))

Plain language: Selling, administering, giving, transferring, transporting, sending, or making a drug available—or offering to do so. Cocaine and methamphetamine are Schedule I drugs.

Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment (indictable).

Conditional sentence (house arrest): Not available because the maximum is life.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (CDSA s.5(2))

Plain language: Having drugs not for personal use but for distribution/trafficking (often inferred from quantity, packaging, cash, scales, etc.).

Maximum penalty: Life imprisonment (indictable).

Conditional sentence: Not available (maximum is life).

Sentencing factors courts consider (CDSA s.10 and case law)

Type/quantity of drug (Schedule I substances and large volumes are aggravating).

Role in the operation (courier vs. organizer).

Use of weapons/violence or ties to a criminal organization .

Trafficking near schools/community centres or involving youth .

Prior record, remorse, and steps toward rehabilitation (treatment, programming).

Other possible orders on conviction

Forfeiture of offence-related property (cash, phones, vehicles) and proceeds of crime .

DNA order (drug trafficking offences are generally secondary designated —the court may order a sample).

Weapons prohibition (if applicable on the facts).

Probation may follow shorter custodial terms; not available with penitentiary sentences of 2+ years.

Parliament has removed most mandatory minimums for drug offences, but trafficking/possession-for-purpose in Schedule I remains among the most serious drug crimes in Canada. Sentences vary with the facts, including quantity, role, and mitigating steps.

Call for Information

If you have information about the possession, manufacturing, or trafficking of illicit drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca.