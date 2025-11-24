Ontario Proposes Cash-Deposit Bail to Target Repeat Violent Offenders

Plan would require full cash security on release orders, create a surety database, and expand bail prosecution teams

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: National/Provincial News

Published: November 24, 2025

TORONTO — Ontario will table legislation to require cash security deposits for people released on bail and to build a province-wide surety database, part of a wider plan to tighten compliance and target repeat violent offenders.

Attorney General Doug Downey said the current approach leaves too much room for non-payment when courts later order bail forfeited. “For too long, the broken bail system has allowed violent and repeat offenders back on our streets, putting innocent people at risk,” Downey said. “That’s why our government is taking action and delivering on our promise to fix the bail system by making bail more real and consequential for people accused of serious crimes. It’s the latest step in our work to keep our streets and communities safe.”

Under the proposal, when a court orders release with a dollar amount, the accused or a surety would have to deposit the full cash amount at the time of release. If all bail terms are followed, the money is returned when the case ends or the surety is discharged. If conditions are breached and the court orders forfeiture, the funds would be automatically recovered.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner couched the move as part of a wider safety push. “By strengthening Ontario’s bail system, we’re taking decisive action to protect our communities from violent, repeat offenders. Our government is backing that commitment with record investments to build new correctional facilities, expand capacity and ensure there is always space to keep dangerous criminal behind bars.”

The government also plans to tighten collections where a cash deposit isn’t available or doesn’t cover the forfeited amount, adding tools such as wage garnishment, property liens, and seizure/sale of assets, and to require sureties to keep up-to-date contact information on file.

A new surety database would help police and Crowns check surety histories across jurisdictions, flag instances where the same surety backs multiple accused, and improve information-sharing for bail hearings.

Associate Solicitor General Zee Hamid said enforcement is central. “Violent, repeat offenders continue to put our communities at risk, and that’s why we’re taking decisive action to stop it. These new tools will give law enforcement and courts the resources they need to get tough on crime and Protect Ontario. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government will continue to push the federal government to do the right thing and enact meaningful bail and sentencing reform.”

Support from police leaders

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the changes would help frontline work: “These additional measures announced today to improve bail compliance and keep repeat violent offenders in custody will make our communities safer, help restore public trust in the justice system and support police officers who see firsthand the harm caused to victims by violent criminals.”

Police Association of Ontario president Mark Baxter called the package a needed reset. “Our members strongly support these measures to strengthen the bail system, protect our communities, and keep dangerous offenders off our streets. Stricter bail requirements and improved enforcement tools are essential to making bail meaningful and ensuring consequences for those who pose a threat to the communities we serve. These reforms reflect a real commitment to public safety and send a clear message that violent and repeat offenders will be held accountable.”

Associate Attorney General Michael Tibollo framed the reforms as victim-centred. “Bail reform is about protecting families and our communities. For too long, repeat violent offenders have taken advantage of a system that was meant to uphold justice. That ends now. We are taking decisive action to keep dangerous individuals off our streets, to stand with victims, and to restore confidence in our justice system.”

What changes—and what doesn’t

Up-front deposits: Cash posted on release, returned on compliance; automatic recovery if forfeited.

Stronger collections: Expanded powers to collect court-ordered bail debts from accused and sureties.

Surety oversight: Database and updated contact duties to hold sureties accountable and streamline checks.

Digital tracking & Crown resources: More tools to track non-compliance and expand bail prosecution teamsthat handle serious violent cases at the bail stage.

Bail decisions remain governed by the federal Criminal Code (risk of non-attendance, public safety, and confidence in the administration of justice). Ontario’s bill targets the conditions, administration, and enforcement once a court has decided to release.

Quick Facts

Since 2023, Ontario’s bail prosecution teams have managed 4,100+ serious violent cases at the bail stage.

In 2024, Ontario launched a $24-million Bail Compliance and Warrant Apprehension Grant over three years, part of a $112-million package to strengthen bail.

NetNewsLedger will track the bill through the Legislature, committee testimony, and implementation timelines, including how courts assess ability to pay and how the new system affects communities in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.