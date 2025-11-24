November 24, 2025: Winter Storm Watch Issued for Thunder Bay as Colorado Low Approaches

Old Man Winter Set to Visit Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A strong Colorado low is on its way to Thunder Bay, where it will bring the first big winter storm of the season. The storm will start affecting people on Tuesday night and last until Thursday. As was first reported on Sunday, confidence has grown in a major snow event, which led Environment Canada to issue a Winter Storm Watch early this morning.

Today’s Weather Report

Conditions Right Now (6:00 AM EST)

The temperature is -1.6°C, but with the wind chill, it feels like -4°C.

Sky Condition: Mostly Clear

Winds: 6 km/h from the NW

Pressure: 101.0 kPa (Going Down)

94% humidity

24 km of visibility

There will be some sun and some clouds today, but it will clear up around noon. The winds will change from southwest to northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h before slowing down later in the day. High: 8°C, UV Index: 1 (Low).

What to Expect from Tuesday, November 25 to Thursday, November 27

Tuesday: It will be cloudy, and there is a 60% chance of snow or rain late in the morning and early afternoon.

In the early afternoon, it will start to snow or rain heavily.

High: +3°C

Tuesday night: The snow gets worse. Low: -4°C

Wednesday: Snow will fall at times during the day.

High: -2°C

On Wednesday night, there is a 60% chance of snow. Low: -7°C

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30% chance of flurries.

High: -5°C

Thursday night: Some clouds, and a 30% chance of snow. Low: -12°C

Weather Warning

Winter Storm Watch for the City of Thunder Bay What to Expect: Snowfall totals will be between 15 and 30 cm, but in some places north of Lake Superior, they could be more than 30 cm.

Blowing snow: Strong winds from the north can sometimes make it hard to see.

Visibility: It could drop to almost zero, especially in open and exposed areas. When: It starts on Tuesday night, with the most snow falling on Wednesday and then tapering off from west to east on Thursday. Uncertainty: The exact path of the low is still unknown, which means that the heaviest snow band could move. Keep an eye out for updates.

Suggestions for your wardrobe

Today: a light winter jacket and gloves in the morning, and layers later when the temperature gets to 8°C.

Tuesday through Thursday, wear warm winter clothes like heavy coats, scarves, waterproof boots, and gloves. It might be hard to see, and the wind chill will make it feel colder than the predicted highs.

Fun Facts About the Weather

The state of Colorado Lows are known for bringing winter storms that move quickly but have a big effect. They start on the eastern side of the Rockies and often move across the central U.S. into northwestern Ontario, bringing snow, wind, and rain that is stronger near lakes. This setup happens a lot in November and December as winter patterns start to set in.