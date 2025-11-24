November 24, 2025: Greenstone / Geraldton Winter Storm in Effect

Get Set Old Man Winter is Set to Arrive

GREENSTONE / GERALDTON – WEATHER –A Colorado low is set to deliver the first major winter blast of the season to Geraldton–Longlac–Caramat, prompting Environment Canada to issue a Winter Storm Watch for the region.

Heavy snow, blowing snow, and sharply reduced visibility are expected beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday as the system sweeps through northwestern Ontario.

Today will be a great day weather wise to get ready for the looming snowfall.

Wax the snow shovels, stock up on ice melter, and double check that the snow blower is working.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions – Geraldton Airport (7:00 AM EST)

Temperature: 1.7°C

Condition: Cloudy

Pressure: 100.8 kPa

Dew Point: 0.7°C

Humidity: 93%

Wind: SSW 11 km/h

Visibility: 16 km

For today, expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Any fog patches will dissipate through the morning. Winds become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, then shift northwest 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. The high reaches +5°C.

Tonight: Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 diminishing to light. Low near -3°C, with a wind chill around -5 overnight.

Extended Forecast Through to Friday

Tuesday, November 25

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle . Light winds up to 15 km/h. High near 0°C , feeling like -5 in the morning with the wind chill.

Night: Periods of snow develop. Low near -7°C.

Wednesday, November 26

Day: Snow continues, with temperatures holding near -7°C .

Night: Ongoing periods of snow with local blowing snow as winds increase. Low around -8°C. Travel could become very difficult due to drifting and poor visibility.

Thursday, November 27

Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries . High near -8°C as the storm slowly pulls away from the region.

Night: Cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low near -13°C.

Friday, November 28

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries. High near -10°C .

Night: Cloudy periods. Low around -17°C.

Winter Storm Watch Details

Region: Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

What:

Snowfall totals: 15 to 30 cm , with locally higher amounts possible.

Blowing snow: Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow, likely producing widespread blowing snow and near-zero visibility at times.

For some locations north of Lake Superior, total snowfall amounts may exceed 30 cm.

When:

Snow and worsening conditions begin Tuesday night, continuing through Wednesday, and gradually ending from west to east during the day on Thursday.

Additional Information:

There is still uncertainty in the exact track of the Colorado low, which will determine where the heaviest snow band sets up.

Road and highway conditions may deteriorate quickly, with snow-covered surfaces, drifting snow, and sudden drops in visibility.

Wardrobe & Travel Tips

Today: Light to medium jacket with waterproof footwear; it’s cool but not frigid.

Tuesday Night–Thursday: Insulated winter coat or parka Toque, scarf, and insulated gloves Winter boots with good traction Allow extra time for commuting and consider postponing non-essential travel during the height of the storm.



Weather Trivia

The Greenstone region often sits in a prime corridor for Colorado lows tracking northeast. When these systems tap into moisture from the Great Lakes and cold Arctic air to the north, they can quickly turn into high-impact snow producers, particularly for communities inland from Lake Superior.