November 24, 2025 Evening: Winter Storm Warning Issued for Thunder Bay

Colorado Low Takes Direct Aim at Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk Update – A strengthening Colorado low is now close enough that Environment Canada has upgraded Thunder Bay to a Winter Storm Warning. Heavy snow, strong northerly winds, and blowing snow are expected to make travel difficult from Tuesday evening through Wednesday night.

Tonight’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions – Thunder Bay Airport (7:00 PM EST)

Temperature: 5.3°C

Condition: Mainly clear

Pressure: 101.3 kPa (rising)

Dew point: -4.4°C

Humidity: 50%

Wind: North 11 km/h

Visibility: 24 km

Skies remain mainly clear this evening with light winds. Temperatures will fall to around -2°C, with a wind chill near -6overnight as a few clouds drift in.

Storm Details

Winter Storm Warning – City of Thunder Bay

What:

Total snowfall: Near 15 cm by late Wednesday.

Blowing snow: Strong northerly winds will create areas of reduced visibility in heavier bursts of snow.

When:

Snow and local blowing snow begin Tuesday evening .

Hazardous conditions continue through Wednesday, with snow tapering off by Wednesday night.

Additional Impacts:

Roads and walkways will likely become snow-covered and slippery , with drifting in open areas.

Travel will be challenging , especially Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Consider postponing non-essential travel and outdoor activities until conditions improve.

Extended Forecast

Tonight: Clear becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2°C , wind chill -6 .

Tuesday, Nov 25: Overcast, high +3°C .

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning early in the evening. About 5 cm expected to start. North wind 30 km/h, gusting 50 . Low -4°C , wind chill -11 .

Wednesday, Nov 26: Periods of snow , high -3°C .

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow , low -6°C .

Thursday, Nov 27: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries , high -4°C .

Friday, Nov 28: Sunny and cold, high -4°C, turning to cloudy periods at night with a low near -13°C.

Wardrobe & Safety Tips

Switch to full winter gear Tuesday night and Wednesday: Insulated coat or parka Hat, scarf, and warm gloves Winter boots with good traction

Allow extra time for commuting, keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, and check road conditions before heading out.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay often sits on the northern edge of Colorado low storm tracks. When the cold air is already in place, these systems can bring a sharp transition from mild, clear conditions—like today’s 5°C evening—to heavy snow and winter travel issues in less than 24 hours.