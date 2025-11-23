Colorado Low Aims at Lake Superior Early Next Week

Rain Monday, Wintry Mix Tuesday, Snow Tapers by Thanksgiving

DULUTH/LAKE SUPERIOR — The National Weather Service in Duluth says a Colorado Low is set to move into the Lake Superior region at the start of the American Thanksgiving holiday week, bringing a fast-changing mix of rain, a wintry transition, and then potentially followed by snow.

What to expect — and when (all times local)

Monday, Nov. 24:

Rain arrives Monday afternoon and continues through the night.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s°F (8–9°C) will keep most areas wet, not snowy.

Tuesday, Nov. 25:

The Colorado Low front will then drag colder air into the region.

Expect a change from rain to a wintry mix Tuesday morning , with slick roads and reduced visibility during the commute.

Precipitation transitions to snow later Tuesday as temperatures fall.

Wednesday night–early Thursday (Thanksgiving, Nov. 27):

Snow tapers off by early Thanksgiving morning, leaving colder, quieter conditions for the holiday.

Where the rain vs. snow line sets up will matter

Forecasters stress the storm track could still shift, which would heavily affect who sees more rain versus snow. A small wobble north or south can change totals along the South and North Shores of Lake Superior, including adjacent inland communities.

Plan for range-bound outcomes and check for updates before you travel.

What this means for travel and plans

Monday PM & Monday night: Wet roads, ponding in low spots, and areas of fog.

Tuesday AM: Highest slippery-road risk as rain flips to freezing drizzle/wintry mix , then to snow . Bridges and ramps ice first.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday: Periods of snow , lower visibility in bursts, and drifting in open areas if winds freshen.

Thanksgiving morning: Improving conditions as snow tapers off, but expect leftover slick spots.

Quick prep checklist

Build time into Tuesday travel and consider shifting non-essential trips away from the Tuesday morning window.

Winterize vehicles: scraper/brush, washer fluid rated for sub-zero, and an emergency kit.

Footing matters: wear grippy boots; watch for black ice on steps and parking lots during the changeover.

Stay informed

Because track and temperatures are still in flux, keep an eye on:

NWS Duluth updates for Minnesota/Wisconsin shores.

Environment Canada statements for the Ontario side of Lake Superior.

We’ll continue to monitor and provide updates as new guidance narrows the rain/snow line and timing.