Thunder Bay: Light Snow Today, Brighter and Milder Sunday

Cold morning, a quick 2 cm of snow, then a nicer finish to the weekend

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Observed at 7:00 a.m. EST (Thunder Bay Airport): It’s mostly cloudy and –7.3°C (feels like –8). Pressure 101.4 kPa (falling), humidity 91%, a north wind 2 km/h, and visibility 24 km. A calm, frosty start before clouds thicken.

Travel Alert

There is a freezing rain warning in effect for the Kenora region, and a highway closure in effect for Highway 17a.

Thunder Bay Today — Snow bursts, small totals, then easing

Skies will be cloudy this morning with periods of snow through the day. Local 2 cm expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. High near +1°C, but the wind chill is near –12 this morning, so it’ll feel wintry until midday.

Road note: Quick coatings of precipitation on colder surfaces and bridge decks; traction can change fast under passing bands.

Tonight — Brief flurry chance, then partial clearing, windy early

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Wind becomes west 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this evening, easing to light before morning. Low –1°C, wind chill near –6 overnight. Expect some refreeze in exposed spots.

Sunday — Best of the weekend

Clearing in the morning with a west wind near 20 km/h. High +4°C after a morning wind chill near –6. A bright, cool day for errands or a walk along the waterfront.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –3°C.

Monday — Milder but grey

Cloudy, high +5°C.
Monday night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers, low +1°C.

What to wear & travel tips

  • Layer up: thermal base, warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell.

  • Gloves and a toque for the morning; sunglasses help with glare if skies break.

  • Grippy footwear for fresh snow and evening refreeze.

  • Driving: leave extra space in snow bursts; watch bridges/ramps after dark when temps dip.

Current conditions at a glance

Temp: –7.3°C • Wind: N 2 km/h • Pressure: 101.4 kPa (falling) • Humidity: 91% • Visibility: 24 km

Weather conditions across the region are variable at this time of the year. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk will keep you informed with any alerts, warnings, or highway closures.

