Thunder Bay: Light Snow Today, Brighter and Milder Sunday

Cold morning, a quick 2 cm of snow, then a nicer finish to the weekend
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Observed at 7:00 a.m. EST (Thunder Bay Airport): It’s mostly cloudy and –7.3°C (feels like –8). Pressure 101.4 kPa (falling), humidity 91%, a north wind 2 km/h, and visibility 24 km. A calm, frosty start before clouds thicken.
Travel Alert
There is a freezing rain warning in effect for the Kenora region, and a highway closure in effect for Highway 17a.
Thunder Bay Today — Snow bursts, small totals, then easing
Skies will be cloudy this morning with periods of snow through the day. Local 2 cm expected. Wind up to 15 km/h. High near +1°C, but the wind chill is near –12 this morning, so it’ll feel wintry until midday.
Road note: Quick coatings of precipitation on colder surfaces and bridge decks; traction can change fast under passing bands.
Tonight — Brief flurry chance, then partial clearing, windy early
Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Wind becomes west 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this evening, easing to light before morning. Low –1°C, wind chill near –6 overnight. Expect some refreeze in exposed spots.
Sunday — Best of the weekend
Clearing in the morning with a west wind near 20 km/h. High +4°C after a morning wind chill near –6. A bright, cool day for errands or a walk along the waterfront.
Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –3°C.
Monday — Milder but grey
Cloudy, high +5°C.
Monday night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers, low +1°C.
What to wear & travel tips
Layer up: thermal base, warm mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell.
Gloves and a toque for the morning; sunglasses help with glare if skies break.
Grippy footwear for fresh snow and evening refreeze.
Driving: leave extra space in snow bursts; watch bridges/ramps after dark when temps dip.
Current conditions at a glance
Temp: –7.3°C • Wind: N 2 km/h • Pressure: 101.4 kPa (falling) • Humidity: 91% • Visibility: 24 km
Weather conditions across the region are variable at this time of the year. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk will keep you informed with any alerts, warnings, or highway closures.