Suspect Arrested in October Homicide on Edward Street North

TBPS thanks Toronto and Durham police units for assistance

By NetNewsLedger Staff

Category: Local Crime News Update

THUNDER BAY — A suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide in Thunder Bay has been arrested in Toronto.

On October 14, 2025, at about 4:12 p.m., Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Edward Street North.

Thunder Bay Police located a deceased male, later identified as Quinnel LA ROSE, 18, of Milton, Ontario. Investigators say the suspect and witnesses had left the scene more than 24 hours before police were called.

The Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit led the investigation. On November 21, the accused was arrested in Toronto with assistance from the Toronto Police Service (Guns and Gangs Unit) and the Durham Regional Police Service (Guns and Gangs).

The accused appeared in court on November 22 and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Note: The charge has not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What “Murder” Means Under the Criminal Code — and Penalties

Definition (s.229): A homicide is murder when someone means to cause death, or means to cause bodily harm they know is likely to cause death and is reckless about whether death occurs.

Degrees (s.231):

First-degree murder: Planned and deliberate , or committed in specific circumstances (e.g., during certain serious offences, or involving certain victims such as peace officers).

Second-degree murder: All other murders that are not first-degree.

Penalty (s.235):

Both degrees carry a mandatory life sentence . First-degree: 25 years before parole eligibility. Second-degree: Judge sets 10–25 years before parole eligibility.



There is no limitation period for prosecuting murder in Canada.

Call for Information

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact TBPS at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.