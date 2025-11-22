Slick Start, Then Milder: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

Morning snow tapers with a freezing-drizzle risk, then mainly cloudy and +2°C

Report has been updated… Freezing Rain Warning and Highway Closures in Effect

Observed (2:00 a.m. CST, Sat Nov 22, 2025 — Kenora Airport): It’s cloudy and –1.1°C (feels like –6). Pressure 101.0 kPa (falling), humidity 78%, wind SSE 16 km/h, and visibility 32 km.

Today — Periods of snow end, watch early glaze, afternoon turns milder

Kenora – WEATHER – Overnight periods of snow arrive with a risk of freezing drizzle before morning—that’s the thin, hard-to-see ice coating that makes steps and bridges treacherous.

Through the morning, the snow ends, leaving it mainly cloudy. Wind shifts to west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High +2°C. Plan for slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks during the morning transition.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, a touch breezy early, refreeze late

Mainly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low –2°C, with wind chill near –5 overnight. Any wet surfaces refreeze, so expect patchy black ice toward dawn.

Sunday — Brighter and a little warmer

A mix of sun and cloud, high +4°C.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –1°C.

What to wear & travel tips

Layers : thermal top, warm mid-layer, wind-resistant jacket .

Waterproof, grippy footwear for early slick spots and evening refreeze.

Driving: slow down for freezing drizzle glaze, give extra space on bridges and overpasses, and keep low beams on in any patchy morning mist.

Current numbers at a glance

Wind: SSE 16 km/h (turning W 20 km/h this afternoon) • Pressure: 101.0 kPa (falling) • Humidity: 78% • Visibility: 32 km

Lake of the Woods weather trivia

Freezing drizzle forms when a shallow warm layer melts snow into drops that supercool in near-freezing air, then freeze on contact—why “wet” turns to “ice” fast.