Sandy Lake FN – Nishnawbe Ashi Police Investigating Sudden Death

SUDDEN DEATH UNDER INVESTIGATION IN SANDY LAKE

Sandy Lake First Nation – The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in the community of Sandy Lake First Nation.

The death of an adult male occurred in the morning hours of Friday, Nov. 21.

Frontline members of the NAPS Sandy Lake First Nation detachment and members of the NAPS Crime Unit continue to investigate with assistance from the OPP and Coroner’s Office.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety connected to this investigation.

No further details are being released at this time.