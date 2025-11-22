POOR WEATHER CONDITIONS IMPACT TRAVEL ON HIGHWAY 17A

Highway Closure in Effect

KENORA, ON – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising motorists of poor winter weather and road conditions that have resulted in the closure of westbound Highway 17A, from the Highway 17 west junction in Kenora all the way to the Manitoba border.

Due to whiteout conditions, blowing snow, icy road surfaces, and multiple collisions involving semi-trucks, Highway 17A westbound is closed. The highway is anticipated to remain closed for the next several hours to allow for the safe removal of vehicles. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the collisions.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and delay non-essential travel until conditions improve. If travel is necessary, please drive according to the weather and road conditions.

The Kenora OPP is reminding all drivers of the following winter driving safety tips:

• Reduce your speed and increase your following distance.

• Turn your full lighting system on so you can see and be seen.

• Stay alert for emergency responders and always move over when you see flashing lights.

• Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready with proper tires, full windshield washer fluid, and a charged cellphone.

• Check weather and road conditions before heading out by visiting www.ontario511.ca or by calling 511 for updates.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in Ontario, anytime, at 1-888-310-1122.