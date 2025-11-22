Freezing Rain Warning for Kenora & Lake of the Woods: Icy Start, Milder by Afternoon

Weather Update as of 6:00 a.m. CST

KENORA / GRASSY NARROWS / WHITEDOG — 6:00 a.m. CST, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 – A Freezing Rain Warning is in effect this morning. At the Kenora Airport it’s light freezing rain and –0.5°C (wind chill –5). Pressure 100.6 kPa, falling, humidity 94%, wind south 16 km/h, and visibility 24 km. Surfaces can glaze quickly—assume untreated steps, sidewalks, and bridge decks are icy.

Highway 17A is currently closed.

Today — Glaze Ends Late Morning, Then Mixed Showers/Flurries, Turning Breezy

Periods of snow mixed with freezing rain taper this morning as temperatures creep above zero. After that it stays cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries or rain showers. Winds become northwest 20 km/h, gusting to 40 by late morning. High near +2°C. Expect rapidly changing traction during the transition from ice to wet.

Tonight — Clearing and Colder, Gusts Ease Late

Skies clear this evening. The northwest wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40 becomes light late. Low –2°C with a wind chill near –5 overnight. Any leftover moisture will refreeze toward dawn.

Sunday — Bright and Milder, Breezier from the South

Sunny with wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High +5°C after a morning wind chill near –7.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –1°C.

Monday — Unsettled, Near Seasonal

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, high +3°C.

Monday night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, low –4°C.

Safety & What to Wear

If you can delay travel until late morning, do. If you must head out now: slow down, leave extra space, use gentle braking/steering, and keep lights on. Clear all windows—freezing rain can re-glaze wipers fast. Wear grippy, waterproof footwear, a wind- and water-resistant shell, warm gloves, and a toque.