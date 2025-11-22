Dryden & Vermilion Bay: Snow Tapers by Midday, Risk of Early Ice, Then Milder

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk – Saturday, November 22, 2025

Current (2:00 a.m. CST, Dryden Airport): –3.7°C (feels like –9) under partly cloudy skies. Pressure 101.2 kPa, humidity 86%, wind SSE 17 km/h, visibility 16 km.

Today — Morning Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle, Then Mainly Cloudy

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Periods of snow end near noon with a local 2–4 cm possible. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle this morning, which can leave a thin, hard-to-see glaze on roads, steps, and bridges. Winds light, up to 15 km/h. We’ll reach a high of +2°Cafter a morning wind chill near –8. The afternoon trends mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

Tonight — Cloudy, a Bit Breezy Early, Refreeze Late

Mainly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low –3°C with wind chill near –6 overnight. Expect refreeze on any wet surfaces—watch for black ice toward dawn.

Sunday & Monday — Brighter Sunday, Unsettled Monday

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high +3°C.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low –1°C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, high +3°C.

Monday night: Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, low –3°C.

What to Wear & Road/Trail Tips