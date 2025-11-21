Weather – Clearing After Flurries, Then a Quick Flip to Milder: Kenora & Lake of the Woods

Friday, November 21, 2025 — NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
Kenora – WEATHER – Friday will be a mainly cloudy day. Currently as of 4:00 a.m. CST, at the Kenora Airport weather station it was -1.9°C, with the wind chill if feels like -6.
Skies are cloudy with 32 km visibility. Barametric Pressure is at 101.6 kPa and rising, humidity 70%, wind WNW 10 km/h.
It’s a crisp start with just enough breeze to bite.
Today — Cloudy Early, Clearing This Afternoon
Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries this morning, then clearing for the afternoon. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high is -1°C, with a wind chill near -7 this morning. Roads may have thin frosty patches early; sunshine helps later.
Tonight — Clear to Start, Late Snow & Glaze Risk
Clear this evening, then increasing cloud near midnight with periods of snow beginning before morning and a risk of freezing drizzle toward dawn. Wind light (up to 15 km/h). Low -6°C, wind chill near -10 this evening. Watch for slick bridges and docks toward daybreak.
Saturday — Morning Snow Ends, Cloudy & Milder
Periods of snow end in the morning, then cloudy the rest of the day. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early during the transition. Winds become west 20 km/h, gusting to 40 by morning. High +3°C (feels like -7 early).
Saturday night: Clear, low -3°C.
Sunday & Monday — Bright, Then Cloudier and Mild
Sunday: Sunny, high +3°C. Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low -3°C.
Monday: Cloudy, high +5°C. Monday night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, low -3°C.
What to Wear & Travel Tips
-
This morning: warm base layer, insulating mid-layer, wind-resistant jacket, toque and gloves.
-
Footwear: grippy, waterproof shoes for frosty sidewalks and any overnight glaze.
-
Late tonight into early Saturday: slow down—freezing drizzle can create hard-to-see ice. West winds Saturday may bring choppy cross-channel gusts on Lake of the Woods; plan docking accordingly.
Lake of the Woods Trivia
With thousands of islands, even a light wind can funnel through channels and feel stronger in spots—why one bay is calm while the next is ruffled.