Weather – Clearing After Flurries, Then a Quick Flip to Milder: Kenora & Lake of the Woods

Friday, November 21, 2025 — NetNewsLedger Weather Desk

Kenora – WEATHER – Friday will be a mainly cloudy day. Currently as of 4:00 a.m. CST, at the Kenora Airport weather station it was -1.9°C, with the wind chill if feels like -6.

Skies are cloudy with 32 km visibility. Barametric Pressure is at 101.6 kPa and rising, humidity 70%, wind WNW 10 km/h.

It’s a crisp start with just enough breeze to bite.

Today — Cloudy Early, Clearing This Afternoon

Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries this morning, then clearing for the afternoon. Winds remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high is -1°C, with a wind chill near -7 this morning. Roads may have thin frosty patches early; sunshine helps later.

Tonight — Clear to Start, Late Snow & Glaze Risk

Clear this evening, then increasing cloud near midnight with periods of snow beginning before morning and a risk of freezing drizzle toward dawn. Wind light (up to 15 km/h). Low -6°C, wind chill near -10 this evening. Watch for slick bridges and docks toward daybreak.

Saturday — Morning Snow Ends, Cloudy & Milder

Periods of snow end in the morning, then cloudy the rest of the day. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early during the transition. Winds become west 20 km/h, gusting to 40 by morning. High +3°C (feels like -7 early).

Saturday night: Clear, low -3°C.

Sunday & Monday — Bright, Then Cloudier and Mild

Sunday: Sunny, high +3°C. Sunday night: Cloudy periods, low -3°C.

Monday: Cloudy, high +5°C. Monday night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, low -3°C.

What to Wear & Travel Tips

This morning: warm base layer , insulating mid-layer , wind-resistant jacket , toque and gloves .

Footwear: grippy, waterproof shoes for frosty sidewalks and any overnight glaze .

Late tonight into early Saturday: slow down—freezing drizzle can create hard-to-see ice. West winds Saturday may bring choppy cross-channel gusts on Lake of the Woods; plan docking accordingly.

Lake of the Woods Trivia

With thousands of islands, even a light wind can funnel through channels and feel stronger in spots—why one bay is calm while the next is ruffled.