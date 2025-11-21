Thunder Bay: Flurries Fade, Skies Clear Tonight, Bright Sunday Ahead

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Be careful if you’re out and about this Friday morning. There is some black ice on roads, sidewalks, and bike paths because of the rain on Thursday.

At 6:27 a.m. EST, the Thunder Bay Airport weather station said there was light snow and a temperature of –0.2°C (–3°C with the wind chill).

The barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and going down. This usually means the weather is getting worse. The winds are coming from the west at 9 km/h, the humidity is 85%, and the visibility is 24 km.

It’s cloudy at first, but the skies will clear up later today.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing up tonight.

It will be mostly cloudy today, and there is a 30% chance of flurries this morning as colder air moves in. The winds will change direction and speed up to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will be close to 0°C after a morning wind chill of about –9°C.

The northwest wind will die down to a light breeze this evening, and the skies will clear. The temperature will drop to -9°C overnight, with a wind chill of -12°C. After dark, look out for black ice on bridges, ramps, and streets that are in the shade.

Saturday: Snow to Flurries, Then a Quiet Night

Clouds will come back in the morning, and there will be some snow. By late afternoon, the chance of flurries will drop to 30%.

There could be about 2 cm of snow in the area. Winds are still light, up to 15 km/h, and the high is +2°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like winter in the morning, when it will be close to –12°C. It will be cloudy at times on Saturday night, and the low will be around –3°C.

Sunday is the best day of the weekend

The sun comes out for a nice day in late November, with a high of about 6°C. It stays clear and cold on Sunday night, with a low of about -7°C.

Monday: Not as cold, but still cloudy

The start of the new week is cloudy, and the temperature will be close to 6°C again. Monday night will be cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of about –1°C as cooler air moves back in.

What to Wear and How to Drive

Put on a warm base layer, an insulating mid-layer, and a wind-resistant shell to keep the chill off today. This morning and tonight, when the leaves are wet and the ground freezes again, shoes that are grippy and waterproof will help. If you’re driving today, be ready for crosswinds on open stretches and black ice after sunset and again early Saturday.

Fun Facts About Lakehead Weather

When the wind blows from the northwest, Lake Superior can get quick lake-effect flurries in the morning. Then, when drier air comes in, the clouds clear up quickly. That’s why one part of town can see snowflakes while another can see clear skies.