Southern Ontario Man Charged After Drug Seizure on Pearl Street

THUNDER BAY – Crime and Public Safety – A 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ontario is facing several serious drug and Criminal Code charges after Thunder Bay Police responded to a call at an apartment on Pearl Street.

On November 20, 2025, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit and the Housing Safety Unit (HSU) were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Pearl Street for a report of an unwanted person.

Officers located an unwanted male inside a unit. Police say the man was seen attempting to discard suspected controlled substances in a toilet.

During the investigation, officers seized:

Suspected fentanyl

Suspected oxycodone

Canadian currency

Drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking activity

Charges

Simon ORAN, 21, of Brampton, Ontario, is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Obstruction

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Breach of Probation

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The charges have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What These Charges Mean and Possible Penalties

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl and Oxycodone

These offences are laid under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Fentanyl is listed as a Schedule I substance under the CDSA.

Oxycodone, an opioid pain medication, is also treated as a controlled opioid and falls within the most tightly controlled category of drugs in Canada.

For possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking:

If the Crown proceeds by indictment, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

In some situations, the CDSA also provides for mandatory minimum jail sentences, for example where there is a link to organized crime, use or threat of violence, weapons, or certain prior drug convictions.

The actual sentence, if a person is convicted, depends on factors like:

The quantity and purity of the drugs

Whether there was evidence of active trafficking

The person’s criminal record

The presence of weapons, cash, or other aggravating factors

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

This charge is usually laid under section 355(b) of the Criminal Code, which deals with being in possession of money or property that was obtained by crime, where the value is not more than $5,000.

It is a hybrid offence, meaning the Crown can proceed either by indictment or by summary conviction:

Indictable : maximum 2 years in prison

Summary: maximum 2 years less a day in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000

Obstruction

“Obstruction” in this context is generally an allegation of obstructing a peace officer, covered by section 129 of the Criminal Code.

This can include actions such as:

Destroying or attempting to discard evidence while police are lawfully carrying out their duties,

Giving false information to interfere with an investigation.

It is a hybrid offence:

Indictable : maximum 2 years in prison

Summary: up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

This charge is tied to section 349(1) of the Criminal Code, which makes it an offence to be in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse and with intent to commit an indictable offence in it.

It is treated as a serious offence because it involves someone being in another person’s home without permission.

The law allows for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or up to 6 months on summary conviction.

Breach of Probation

“Breach of probation” is set out in section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code. An offender who is bound by a probation order and, without reasonable excuse, fails or refuses to comply with that order can be charged.

This, too, is a hybrid offence:

Indictable : maximum 4 years in prison

Summary: up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000

Courts treat breaches of probation as serious because they involve failing to follow a judge’s previous order.

