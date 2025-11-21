Southern Ontario Man Charged After Drug Seizure on Pearl Street

THUNDER BAY – Crime and Public Safety – A 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ontario is facing several serious drug and Criminal Code charges after Thunder Bay Police responded to a call at an apartment on Pearl Street.
On November 20, 2025, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit and the Housing Safety Unit (HSU) were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Pearl Street for a report of an unwanted person.
Officers located an unwanted male inside a unit. Police say the man was seen attempting to discard suspected controlled substances in a toilet.
During the investigation, officers seized:
-
Suspected fentanyl
-
Suspected oxycodone
-
Canadian currency
-
Drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking activity
Charges
Simon ORAN, 21, of Brampton, Ontario, is charged with:
-
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
-
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone
-
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
-
Obstruction
-
Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
-
Breach of Probation
The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The charges have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
What These Charges Mean and Possible Penalties
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl and Oxycodone
These offences are laid under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
-
Fentanyl is listed as a Schedule I substance under the CDSA.
-
Oxycodone, an opioid pain medication, is also treated as a controlled opioid and falls within the most tightly controlled category of drugs in Canada.
For possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking:
-
If the Crown proceeds by indictment, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
In some situations, the CDSA also provides for mandatory minimum jail sentences, for example where there is a link to organized crime, use or threat of violence, weapons, or certain prior drug convictions.
The actual sentence, if a person is convicted, depends on factors like:
-
The quantity and purity of the drugs
-
Whether there was evidence of active trafficking
-
The person’s criminal record
-
The presence of weapons, cash, or other aggravating factors
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
This charge is usually laid under section 355(b) of the Criminal Code, which deals with being in possession of money or property that was obtained by crime, where the value is not more than $5,000.
It is a hybrid offence, meaning the Crown can proceed either by indictment or by summary conviction:
-
Indictable: maximum 2 years in prison
-
Summary: maximum 2 years less a day in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000
Obstruction
“Obstruction” in this context is generally an allegation of obstructing a peace officer, covered by section 129 of the Criminal Code.
This can include actions such as:
-
Destroying or attempting to discard evidence while police are lawfully carrying out their duties,
-
Giving false information to interfere with an investigation.
It is a hybrid offence:
-
Indictable: maximum 2 years in prison
-
Summary: up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000
Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling
This charge is tied to section 349(1) of the Criminal Code, which makes it an offence to be in a dwelling-house without lawful excuse and with intent to commit an indictable offence in it.
-
It is treated as a serious offence because it involves someone being in another person’s home without permission.
-
The law allows for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or up to 6 months on summary conviction.
Breach of Probation
“Breach of probation” is set out in section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code. An offender who is bound by a probation order and, without reasonable excuse, fails or refuses to comply with that order can be charged.
This, too, is a hybrid offence:
-
Indictable: maximum 4 years in prison
-
Summary: up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000
Courts treat breaches of probation as serious because they involve failing to follow a judge’s previous order.
Anyone with information about drug trafficking or related criminal activity in Thunder Bay is encouraged to contact:
-
Thunder Bay Police Service at their non-emergency line, or
-
Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their online tip service where available.