Gray Skies, Flurry Chances, Colder Nights: Geraldton–Greenstone Outlook

Geraldton – WEATHER – The Greenstone area is starting out cold. The Geraldton Airport says that the temperature is -2.3°C with few clouds in the sky as of 5:18 a.m. EST.

The humidity is 92%, the barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa, and the wind is blowing from the west at 8 km/h, making it feel like –5. Visibility is 16 km.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, especially on open ground and higher ground.

Winds will change to the northwest at about 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. This will keep the high around –1°C and the wind chill around –9°C.

The clouds will stay tonight, but the northwest wind will die down to a light breeze late at night. The temperature drops to -9°C, and the wind chill makes it feel like -12°C. Bridges, ramps, and shaded side roadways will likely have icy spots again.

There will be a lot of clouds on Saturday, and some snow will start to fall in the early afternoon when a weak system moves through. The winds stay low, at most 15 km/h, and the high temperature hits 0°C after a very cold morning wind chill of –14°C. Saturday night will be cloudy, and there is a 40% chance of flurries. The low will be around -1°C.

On Sunday, the sky will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of 0°C. At night, the sky will clear up and the temperature will drop to around –6°C. Monday will be a little warmer, with more clouds and a high of around 3°C in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of flurries on Monday night and a low of about -4°C.

What to Wear and Tips for the Road

Wear layers that you can change. A thermal base layer, a warm middle layer, and a jacket that keeps out the wind are great for the northwest winds. A toque and warm gloves will make doing errands in the morning much easier. Pick shoes that have good traction and are waterproof. The sidewalks will be slippery in the early morning and late evening. If you’re driving, give yourself additional space to stop and be on the lookout for unexpected decreases in visibility in flurries and black ice after dark.

Fun facts about Greenstone weather

When the northwest winds blow over the high ground near Greenstone, they push the air higher and chill it down, which makes more snowflakes. That’s why one side of Highway 11 looks like a snow globe and the other is just grey.