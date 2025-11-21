Fort Frances Drug Investigation: OPP Seize $174,000 in Suspected Illegal Substances

FORT FRANCES – Crime and Public Safety – A Fort Frances resident is facing a number of serious drug and weapons-related charges after a joint police investigation in the Rainy River District.

On November 19, 2025, the Rainy River District OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with support from the Kenora OPP CSCU, the Kenora OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and the Treaty Three Police Service Street Crime Unit, executed an investigation that police say removed a large quantity of drugs from the community.

Officers report that the approximate street value of the items seized is $174,000.

Charges Laid

As a result of the investigation, Sylvia MCKINNON, age 59, of Fort Frances, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The drug-related offences are laid under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), while the proceeds and weapons offences are under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

The charges have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What These Charges Mean

1. Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine and Cocaine)

Methamphetamine and cocaine are Schedule I drugs in Canada.

Under section 5(2) of the CDSA, it is an offence to possess Schedule I substances for the purpose of trafficking – that is, with the intent to sell, give, or distribute them.

If prosecuted by indictment for Schedule I substances:

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

In some circumstances, such as when certain aggravating factors are present (for example, abuse of a position of trust, or drug activity involving youth or restricted areas), mandatory minimum sentences of one or two years can apply for Schedule I trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Actual sentences depend on factors such as:

The quantity and purity of the drugs

Any prior criminal record

The role of the accused in the alleged trafficking

Local and national sentencing trends for Schedule I drug offences

2. Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Police also allege possession for the purpose of trafficking “other drugs.” The specific penalty range depends on which Schedule those additional substances fall under:

If they are also Schedule I substances, the maximum remains life imprisonment on indictment.

If they fall under other Schedules (III, IV, or V), maximum penalties on indictment can range from three to ten years’ imprisonment, depending on the exact Schedule.

Again, these are maximums; the court decides the actual sentence based on the facts.

3. Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

This charge is laid under section 355(a) of the Criminal Code, which targets people alleged to be in possession of money or property that they know was obtained by crime and is worth more than $5,000.

For proceeds over $5,000, the offence is a hybrid one, but when prosecuted by indictment the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison.

Courts look at:

The source and amount of the money or property

Any connection to other offences (such as drug trafficking)

The accused’s knowledge or willful blindness to the criminal origin of the funds

4. Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

This allegation falls under section 88(1) of the Criminal Code, which makes it an offence to carry or possess a weapon (or imitation weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition) for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence.

Penalties:

This is a hybrid offence .

If the Crown proceeds by indictment , the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison .

If the Crown proceeds summarily, the maximum is six months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Courts consider the nature of the weapon, how it was allegedly used or intended to be used, and the broader circumstances when deciding sentence.

Public Asked to Report Drug Activity

Police continue to encourage the public to report information about the trafficking of illegal drugs in the region.

To contact the OPP, call 1-888-310-1122 .

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online where available.

Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward, depending on the information and the outcome of the investigation.